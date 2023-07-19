Oil prices dip on profit-taking despite tighter U.S. supplies
U.S. crude, gasoline stockpiles fell last week
China vows to roll out consumption support policies
US data boosts hopes of end to interest rate hikes
NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) – Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday, as investors took profits following earlier gains on tighter U.S. crude supplies and China’s pledge to reinvigorate its economic growth.
Brent…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.