Oil Price DROPS Below $80

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the host, Michael Tanner, discusses key issues in the energy sector on the Daily Energy News Beat. He talks about TotalEnergies considering a move of its stock listing to New York for a more favorable regulatory environment and lesser ESG constraints compared to Europe. Tanner also covers challenges for U.S. Gulf Coast refiners due to limited access to heavy crude oil, influenced by supply cuts from Mexico and U.S. sanctions on Venezuelan crude. He comments on the impact of Jerome Powell’s remarks on interest rates and a build in crude oil inventories on market prices. Lastly, he reviews financial results from Chesapeake and Diamondback, noting their adaptations to market dynamics.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:36 - TotalEnergies considers moving stock listing to New York over favorable oil and gas views in U.S.

04:05 - When Worlds Collide – U.S. Gulf Coast Refiners Face Challenges To Accessing Heavier Crude Oil

10:27 - Markets Update

12:18 - Large Crude Inventory Build Rocks Oil Prices

13:22 - Chesapeake Energy Corporation Q1 Earnings Report

16:02 - Diamond Energy, Q1 2024 Highlights

18:00 - Outro

Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcast.

May 1, 2024 Mariel Alumit

(Bloomberg) – TotalEnergies SE is increasingly making noise about moving its stock listing to New York, adding to chatter around European giants potentially being attracted by U.S. investors’ greater enthusiasm for oil and gas companies. […]

May 1, 2024 Mariel Alumit

The prospect of decreased crude oil supplies from Mexico, the top international supplier to the U.S. Gulf Coast (USGC), is creating uncertainty among heavy crude-focused refineries. Mexico’s state-owned energy company, Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), instructed its […]

May 1, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Crude oil prices went lower today after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported an inventory increase of 7.3 million barrels for the week to April 26. This compared with a substantial draw of 6.4 million barrels for the previous […]

