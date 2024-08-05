Oil Price Collapse Tampered by Tensions in the Middle East
Oil prices dropped significantly on Friday and Monday morning due to concerns about a potential recession in the U.S. and weak Chinese demand.
The decline was partially offset by rising tensions in the Middle East, following an Israeli attack on Iranian territory.
Despite the geopolitical uncertainty, analysts believe a significant disruption to oil suppl…
