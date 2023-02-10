Oil Industry To Crash & Burn By Early 2030s
“A Renewable Zelot’s Opinion” to the front of the title. – ENB Pub Note: This article is an example of an article with out one critical bit of information. There are not enough money or critical minerals to make this happen.
Crash and burn. That is the conclusion of the researchers at UK’s Rethink Energy. This article draws its main points from their rec…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.