Working with investor conferences or video productions, we always had fun in the green room. Well, today I am looking at the “Return To Tangibles” rolling in on my stock charts with a focus on oil, gold, silver, and copper waiting to step on stage.

I don’t think I have ever seen a news cycle like this, and I will try to break this down as we move through 2026. We are focusing on how the news affects markets, and I will try to be at the intersection of Energy and Finance. For our patrons, Sponsors, and subscribers, we ended 2025 with wild growth and were thrilled to be ranked #3 globally in FeedSpot's Top Energy Podcasts. I put the graphic for 2026 below.

The “Return To Tangibles” is a brilliant market analysis by Latif, Co-Founder of Sarmaya Partners, and he has been on the podcast several times. In the interviews, he has pointed out that their ETF “LENS” has been performing quite well, and you might want to take a look.

We are seeing this play out in real time in today’s headlines.

Geopolitical Headwinds Pushing Oil Higher

Oil prices opened 2026 on a firmer note, supported by escalating tensions in key producing regions that have injected a short-term risk premium into the market.

While ample global supply—led by record U.S. output and non-OPEC growth from Brazil and Guyana—limits prolonged spikes, structural factors like OPEC+ unwinding cuts and weak demand growth keep prices capped.

Analysts forecast Brent averaging $59 per barrel this year, down from 2025, but with upside risks from disruptions.

Key drivers include unrest in Iran, where protests have raised fears of U.S. intervention, adding $3-4 per barrel to the geopolitical premium.

Iran’s Oil Output and Key Buyers Under Scrutiny

Iran remains a linchpin in the oil market, producing around 3.3-4.1 million bpd despite sanctions, accounting for about 3% of global supply.

Output has rebounded to near pre-sanctions levels through discounted exports, but record floating storage—equivalent to 50 days of production—signals buyer caution amid U.S. threats.

Protests and potential regime change risks could disrupt this, adding $3-4 per barrel to prices if escalation occurs.

China dominates as Iran’s top buyer, taking over 80% of exports (around 1.38 million bpd in 2025), drawn by discounts of $7-8 per barrel below benchmarks.

Independent “teapot” refiners in Shandong province handle most volumes, while state firms avoid sanctions risks.

Other partners include Iraq, UAE, Turkey, and Germany, with fuels making up half of exports to China.

U.S. tariffs on Iran trade partners could escalate tensions, potentially forcing Beijing to seek alternatives amid a trade truce.

Venezuela’s Limited Market RippleVenezuela’s turmoil adds noise but minimal structural impact, with production at around 900,000-1 million bpd—less than 1% of global supply—despite holding the world’s largest reserves (303 billion barrels).

U.S. intervention aims to redirect exports to American refiners, but degraded infrastructure and sanctions limit quick ramps.

Optimistic forecasts see output rising to 1.3-1.4 million bpd in two years with investments, but $183 billion is needed for 3 million bpd by 2040.

I am also going to put in here that the U.S. production in the Permian and other basins is critical to keep up.

“Energy Security starts at home, and Energy Dominance comes through your exports.” Stu Turley

Well, now that the US is managing an OPEC member’s output and sales, this statement will truly be put to the test.

Venezuelan Oil Production – OPEC and ENB

Exports currently flow 60-80% to China and 10-20% to the U.S., but U.S. control could shift this, adding short-term chaos without offsetting the 1.5-2 million bpd surplus.

Prices may see brief spikes, but oversupply dominates, with Brent/WTI forecasts at $56/$52 for 2026.

Iraq may come into play in the geopolitical pricing

Iraq gets 60% of its electricity from Iran, and if the revolution takes full effect and services are shut down, it may impact parts of Iraq and its oil production as well. We are unsure how this will play out, but we are looking at the numbers.

Drone Strike in the Black Sea: Escalating Energy Risks

Tensions escalated on January 13 when unidentified drones struck three Greek-managed tankers in the Black Sea near Russia’s Novorossiysk port, en route to load Kazakh crude via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal.

The vessels—Delta Harmony and Matilda—suffered fires, highlighting vulnerabilities in Black Sea shipping amid Russia-Ukraine hostilities.

This follows a pattern of strikes, including a Russia-bound tanker hit off Turkey on January 8, threatening the grain corridor and adding to oil’s risk premium.

Ukrainian drones have targeted over half of Russia’s refineries, slashing output by 20% and costing $75 million daily.

Copper is in the Green Room getting a mic on for the Podcast

Copper demand is surging, fueled by the energy transition, AI data centers, and growing defense needs. Analysts at S&P Global forecast a 50% jump in demand to 42 million metric tons by 2040, with AI alone adding up to 2 million tons between 2025 and 2040.

For 2026 specifically, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) anticipates a refined copper shortfall of 150,000 tonnes, reversing recent surpluses as production growth stalls.

J.P. Morgan estimates mine supply growth at only 1.4% this year, far below what’s needed to match consumption.

On the supply side, global production is expected to peak around 33 million metric tons by 2030, creating a “substantial shortfall” that could reach 10 million tons by 2040 without major new investments.

Factors like declining ore grades, rising capital costs, and regulatory hurdles are hamstringing output. In China, which dominates refining, smelters are planning cuts of over 10% in 2026 due to low margins and concentrate shortages.

This imbalance could lead to higher volatility and upward price pressure post-2026, with Goldman Sachs eyeing demand outpacing supply from 2029 onward.

Key Copper Miners: The Heavy Hitters

The copper mining landscape is dominated by a handful of giants with operations spanning the globe. Based on recent production data, here are the top players:

These companies control the bulk of output, with Chile, Peru, and the DRC as key regions. Production challenges like water scarcity and labor issues could further constrain supply.

This chart ranks the top copper mines as of 2025, providing a snapshot of where major production is concentrated heading into 2026.

Key Smelters and Processors: Refining the Red Metal

Smelting and processing are critical bottlenecks, with China accounting for over 50% of global capacity.

The China Smelter Purchasing Team (CSPT) has announced over 10% capacity cuts for 2026, impacting nickel, lead, and zinc as well, potentially tightening refined supply.

Japanese smelters are negotiating separate TC/RCs (treatment and refining charges) to avoid benchmark ties to China.

Leading smelters include:

Codelco (Chile): Integrated mining and smelting; focusing on sustainability.

Glencore (Switzerland): Operates smelters in Canada, Australia, and Africa.

BHP Group: Smelting tied to mining ops, emphasizing low-emissions tech.

Freeport-McMoRan: Processes output from its mines.

Jiangxi Copper (China): World’s largest refined copper producer; part of CSPT.

Aurubis (Germany): Europe’s top recycler and processor.

Grupo México (via Southern Copper): Major in the Americas.

These entities face tougher challenges in 2026, including supply-demand imbalances and higher energy costs.

Investors may see margin squeezes but also opportunities in efficient, green-focused operators.

Navigating the Opportunities

With flat production growth amplifying supply risks, copper-exposed stocks could rally if deficits materialize. Analysts are bullish on the sector for 2026, citing undervalued assets and long-term demand tailwinds.

Here are the top picks based on growth potential, valuations, and market positioning:

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX): Undervalued with earnings set to soar; production rebounding in Indonesia. Analysts predict strong EBITDA growth.

Buy for exposure to pure-play copper.

Southern Copper (SCCO): Low-cost operations in Peru and Mexico; staging a comeback with solid dividends.

Ideal for income-focused investors.

Teck Resources (TECK): Diversified but copper-heavy; world-class assets and undervalued stock.

Growth from the Quebrada Blanca expansion.

BHP Group (BHP): Broad commodity exposure but leading in copper; benefits from energy transition.

Rio Tinto (RIO): Strong balance sheet; investing in sustainable mining. - Potential Merger

Ero Copper (ERO): Smaller cap with high growth; Brazil-focused efficiency.

Lundin Mining (LUNMF): Expanding portfolio; attractive valuation.

Diversify via ETFs like the Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX) for broader exposure. Risks include economic slowdowns curbing demand or unexpected supply boosts, but the structural deficit favors upside.

Wrapping Up: A Bullish Outlook Amid Constraints

Flat to modest copper production growth in 2026 underscores a market tipping toward scarcity, impacting investors through potential price spikes and stock gains for well-positioned companies.

As demand from AI and green tech accelerates, keeping an eye on supply chain dynamics— from miners like Freeport-McMoRan to smelters in China—will be key.

The Bottom Line

Wasif Latif was right last year, and we are seeing the “Return to Tangibles” really holding fast. Throw in a few geopolitical issues, and we are going to see a wild ride in the energy and finance markets. Here we are on January 13, 2026, and we are off to the races on one of the biggest news cycles I have ever seen. While we do not give investment advice, we look at the markets and want to give you tools to ask your CPA and Certified professionals the right questions.

I am also having a blast working with my Dad and his day trading using VectorVest. He has been in the markets for over 20 years, and we are having fun. I will be referencing VectorVest and their charting systems. I cannot put their analyst reports in the substack, but I can reference their recommendations.

