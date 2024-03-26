Oil Demand To The Moon

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss various topics including oil demand surpassing expectations, California's gas prices driven by policy choices, Exxon Mobil doubling its LNG portfolio ahead of schedule, and PetroChina booking record profits due to soaring natural gas and fuel demand. They also touch on geopolitical tensions impacting oil prices and Shell selling its interest in a U.S offshore wind joint venture to refocus on oil and gas. The conversation emphasizes the complexities of the energy market, with a focus on market trends, financial updates, and industry strategies.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:36 - Oil Demand Outpaces Expectations, Testing Calculus on Peak Crude

04:44 - Don’t let California politicians gaslight you. Higher gas prices are driven by deliberate policy choices.

07:18 - Exxon Mobil Ahead of Schedule in Doubling LNG Portfolio, Executive Says

10:41 - PetroChina Books Record Profit as Natural Gas and Fuel Demand Soar

13:58 - Oil settles higher as Russia orders output cuts, geopolitical tensions persist

16:26 - Shell sells interest in U.S. offshore wind joint venture as company refocuses on oil and gas

18:42 - Outro

