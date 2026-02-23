In a significant development for the energy sector, the U.S. Supreme Court announced today that it will hear an appeal from oil giants ExxonMobil and Suncor Energy in a high-stakes climate lawsuit brought by the city and county of Boulder, Colorado.

This case could set a precedent for dozens of similar suits across the country, where local governments are attempting to hold fossil fuel companies accountable for alleged contributions to climate change. But while activists celebrate this as a step toward “climate justice,” the real question we should be asking is: How much has this endless wave of climate lawfare already cost American consumers—and how much more will it pile on?

The Case at Hand: Boulder vs. Big Oil

The lawsuit, filed in 2018 by Boulder and Boulder County, seeks billions in damages from ExxonMobil and Suncor, claiming their fossil fuel products have exacerbated global warming, leading to local impacts like wildfires, extreme weather, and rising temperatures.

The plaintiffs argue that the companies knowingly misled the public about the risks of their products, drawing parallels to historic tobacco litigation.

After years of procedural battles, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled in May 2025 that the case could proceed in state court, rejecting the oil companies’ argument that federal law—specifically the Clean Air Act—preempts such state-level claims.

ExxonMobil and Suncor appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, asserting that these suits belong in federal jurisdiction or should be dismissed outright, as they seek to regulate interstate emissions that fall under national policy.

The high court, which has previously declined to intervene in similar petitions, will now weigh in, with arguments likely set for the October term.

This isn’t just about one Colorado county. Over 80 climate-related lawsuits have been filed worldwide in the last decade, with 11 in 2025 alone.

In the U.S., cases in Hawaii, Minnesota, and elsewhere have notched procedural wins, but the industry views them as a coordinated attack that could “eviscerate” balance sheets.

ExxonMobil has called the Boulder suit “legally and factually meritless,” while acknowledging in SEC filings that unfavorable outcomes could have material impacts.

The Broader Wave of Climate Lawfare

These lawsuits are part of a growing trend of “climate lawfare”—using the courts to advance environmental agendas that couldn’t pass through legislatures. Proponents argue they’re necessary to cover skyrocketing costs from climate disasters, which now exceed 3% of U.S. GDP annually.

Since 1980, the U.S. has faced 403 billion-dollar weather and climate disasters, totaling over $2.9 trillion in damages.

Groups like Public Citizen claim that holding Big Oil accountable is essential to protect taxpayers from these burdens.

But critics, including energy advocates, see it as a backdoor tax on consumers. Fossil fuel companies aren’t charities; any multibillion-dollar judgments or settlements will inevitably be passed on through higher energy prices.

A Forbes analysis warns that such suits “disincentivize” fossil fuel production, leading to elevated costs for gasoline, heating, and electricity.

In California, proposed bills to make oil companies pay for climate damages could similarly hike consumer prices, as companies offset liabilities.

Quantitative studies back this up. Research from the London School of Economics estimates that just filing a climate lawsuit can drop a defendant’s stock price by 0.5% on the day, with cumulative declines up to 2.7% in the following week.

Broader analyses peg potential liabilities for the top 25 oil companies at $20 trillion for emissions from 1985 to 2018 alone.

ExxonMobil, Shell, and BP could each face over $1 trillion in claims.

While some argue competition prevents full pass-throughs, real-world evidence from states like New York and Hawaii suggests these efforts could add thousands to household energy bills.

One estimate: New Yorkers could face an extra $2,500 per household if similar liability expansions take hold.

The Obama-Era CO2 Ruling: A Trillion-Dollar Burden on Consumers

This lawfare didn’t emerge in a vacuum. It traces back to the Obama administration’s 2009 Endangerment Finding, which classified CO2 and other greenhouse gases as pollutants under the Clean Air Act.

This ruling paved the way for sweeping regulations on vehicles, power plants, and more, imposing over $1 trillion in aggregate costs on the economy.

It fueled mandates for fuel efficiency, electric vehicles (EVs), and emissions reporting that drove up manufacturing expenses—costs ultimately shouldered by consumers through higher vehicle prices and energy bills.

Just two weeks ago, on February 12, the Trump administration repealed this finding in what EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin called the “single largest deregulatory action in U.S. history.”

The move eliminates all federal GHG standards for vehicles from model years 2012 onward, projecting $1.3 trillion in savings for Americans, including an average $2,400

It also scraps unpopular features like auto start-stop, restoring consumer choice and lowering trucking costs that ripple into everyday goods.

Environmental groups have already sued to block the repeal, arguing it will cost consumers $1.7 trillion in extra fuel and health impacts.

But the administration counters that the original finding “strangled” industries and inflated prices without congressional approval.

As President Trump put it, this was a “disastrous Obama-era policy that severely damaged the American auto industry and massively drove up prices for American consumers.”

The Bottom Line: Consumers Pay the Price

As the Supreme Court prepares to tackle this case, it’s clear that climate lawfare isn’t just about accountability—it’s about who foots the bill. While cities like Boulder chase windfalls, the energy industry warns that victories for plaintiffs could lead to skyrocketing costs passed directly to drivers and households.

With insurance premiums already doubling due to extreme weather, and states eyeing “Polluters Pay” funds,

The average American consumer is caught in the crossfire.

The repeal of the Endangerment Finding is a welcome relief, but ongoing lawsuits threaten to undo those gains. If the Supreme Court sides with the oil companies, it could stem the tide of frivolous suits and keep energy affordable. If not, brace for higher prices at the pump and beyond.

After all, in the energy world, there’s no such thing as a free lawsuit.

