The oil-price rally continued in full force on Monday, with Brent crude closing in on $95 per barrel in early afternoon trading, and some crude grades around the world topping $100.

At 12:23 p.m. ET on Monday, Brent crude was trading at $94.53, while WTI was trading at $91.81.

Elsewhere, Reuters reported that Nigerian Qua Iboe crude rallied past $100 per …