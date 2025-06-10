What a day on the geopolitical oil front today. We have three big stories, and I will highlight what this means to the geopolitical stability of the financial markets. The EU is putting more sanctions on Russia, Japan is buying Russian oil, and the potential bombing of Iranian oil assets.

First around the block is the “EU’s New Sanctions: Targeting Nord Stream and Russian Oil- Will they Work?

The Nord Stream Pipelines: What’s Left and Could They Return?

The Nord Stream pipelines have been a lightning rod for geopolitical tensions since their inception. Nord Stream 1, operational since 2012, and Nord Stream 2, completed in 2021 but never commissioned, were designed to deliver vast quantities of Russian natural gas to Europe. However, a series of explosions in September 2022 crippled the system, destroying three of the four pipeline strings (Nord Stream 1’s A and B lines and Nord Stream 2’s B line). Only one string of Nord Stream 2 (Pipeline A) remains intact but non-operational.

Capacity of the Remaining Pipeline

Nord Stream 1 (pre-explosion): Each of its two lines had a capacity of 27.5 billion cubic meters per year (bcma), totaling 55 bcma.

Nord Stream 2 (pre-explosion): Similarly, its two lines could deliver 55 bcma combined.

Remaining Capacity: The sole intact Nord Stream 2 Pipeline A could theoretically carry up to 27.5 bcma if brought online. This is roughly half the capacity of either Nord Stream system and could supply about 8-10% of the EU’s total gas consumption in 2024 (which was approximately 330 bcma).

Could It Be Brought Back Online?

Reviving Nord Stream 2’s remaining pipeline is technically feasible but faces steep hurdles:

Repairs and Maintenance: The pipeline has been idle since 2021, and even the intact string would require inspections and potential maintenance to ensure operational safety. The 2022 explosions highlighted vulnerabilities, and repairing or securing the system could cost hundreds of millions, with no clear timeline.

Political Barriers: The EU’s proposed ban would legally prohibit any activity related to Nord Stream, dissuading investors and operators. Germany, once a key supporter, has firmly rejected reactivating the pipeline, with its Ministry for Economic Affairs dismissing the idea outright.

Sanctions and Legal Issues: Existing U.S. and EU sanctions, combined with the new ban, would make it nearly impossible for Western companies to engage with Nord Stream without risking penalties. Russia’s Gazprom, the pipeline’s operator, is also entangled in breach-of-contract claims worth hundreds of millions, further complicating any revival.

Market Dynamics: The EU has slashed its reliance on Russian gas from 40% of imports in 2021 to less than 8% in 2024, leaning heavily on Norwegian pipeline gas, U.S. LNG, and renewables. Even if Nord Stream 2 were reactivated, demand for Russian gas is uncertain, as countries like Hungary and Slovakia remain the primary buyers of Russian pipeline gas via other routes like TurkStream.

In short, while the remaining Nord Stream 2 pipeline could theoretically deliver 27.5 bcma, the combination of political will, legal restrictions, and market shifts makes its revival a long shot. The EU’s ban aims to slam the door shut on any lingering hopes of Russian gas returning via these routes.

The $45 Oil Price Cap: Can It Bite Harder?

The G7’s $60-per-barrel price cap, introduced in December 2022, was meant to curb Russia’s oil revenues while keeping global oil markets stable. By prohibiting Western companies from insuring or financing Russian oil sold above the cap, it forced Russia to sell at a discount or rely on its shadow fleet of unregulated tankers. The EU’s push to lower the cap to $45 per barrel is a bold escalation, but its effectiveness is under scrutiny.

How Has the $60 Cap Performed?

Revenue Impact: The cap has had mixed results. Russia’s oil and gas revenues dropped by nearly 80% compared to pre-war levels, contributing to a skyrocketing budget deficit and high interest rates. However, Russia earned $189 billion from crude oil and refined petroleum products in 2024, up from $178 billion in 2023, thanks to circumvention via shadow fleets and sales to non-Western buyers like China and India.

Circumvention: Russia’s shadow fleet, comprising old tankers with obscure ownership, has allowed Moscow to bypass the cap. Two-thirds of Russia’s oil exports in 2024 were delivered via these vessels, undermining the cap’s impact.

Market Stability: The cap has kept Russian oil flowing to global markets, preventing a supply shock that could have spiked prices. However, fluctuations in Russia’s trade and evidence of sanctions evasion have prompted calls for a lower cap.

What Could a $45 Cap Achieve?

Tighter Squeeze: A $45 cap would force Russia to sell oil at steeper discounts, potentially reducing revenues further. For context, Russia’s Urals crude often traded at $10-$20 below Brent in 2024, so a $45 cap could align closer to market discounts, limiting Moscow’s profit margins.

Challenges: Russia’s shadow fleet and non-Western buyers could blunt the impact. Countries like India and China, which accounted for over 80% of Russia’s oil exports in 2024, are unlikely to enforce the cap, allowing Russia to sell above $45 to non-G7 markets.

Risks: A lower cap could disrupt global oil supplies if Russia retaliates by cutting exports, although its reliance on oil revenue (approximately 40% of its federal budget) makes this scenario unlikely. Alternatively, stricter enforcement could strain Western shipping and insurance industries, raising costs for global trade.

What people overlook is that the oil is being traded in Russian Rubles. This is direct cash into the Russian system, taking money away from the U.S. Dollar, Which Is used as the international currency standard. This is huge and not discussed often enough. President Putin will sell at $45 all day every day in his own currency. What will happen is that he will sell to India, and India will then ship to the EU at a higher price.

So we don’t have to go to the summary section: Will these sanctions work? History suggests Russia’s resilience and EU divisions could blunt their impact, but tighter enforcement and a unified front might just tip the scales. For now, energy markets and geopolitics hang in the balance, and the world is watching.

As I mentioned, President Putin is trading in Rubles, and sanctions don’t work as intended. The Russian trading blocs have shifted, and EU leaders are “Mind over Matter.” “Putin does not mind, because they don’t matter.” – Stu Turley

The only sanctions that will hurt Moscow will be the United States imposing sanctions on the Indian and Chinese refineries, and that alone will likely cost President Trump the midterm elections, as I have discussed. It would be a devastating monetary and economic ripple effect felt around the world.

Japan Imports Russian Oil for the First Time Since 2023.

This story is from Oilprice.com, but what they mention but do not cover is the reason.

Per Japanese government instructions, refiner Taiyo Oil has bought a cargo of Russia’s Sakhalin crude to ensure stable production of the LNG plant that supplies gas to Japan, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday. “At the request of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, we have decided to take delivery of 600,000 barrels of Sakhalin Blend crude oil,” the spokesperson for Taiyo Oil said. Japan stopped importing crude oil from Russia in early 2023, but it has a special waiver from the United States – currently expiring on June 28, 2025 – to import crude from the Sakhalin-2 project. Japan buys LNG from the Sakhalin project, where oil is a byproduct of gas output. Earlier this year, the Japanese authorities asked refiners to consider importing Sakhalin Blend crude to ensure that the LNG plant operates smoothly and delivers LNG to Japan.

They state that the oil is being purchased to ensure delivery of the Russian LNG. What is not discussed is the almost finished pipeline. They only need 40 miles to connect the Japanese gas system to Russia. This would be a significant energy security connection for Japan, but detrimental to the U.S. geopolitically. I have talked about this issue on other episodes of the Energy News Beat podcast.

Radio Free Europe writes today:

Iran and the United States have confirmed that nuclear talks will continue, but there is disagreement over the date of the next meeting in Muscat.

The United States asserts that Iran’s demands regarding uranium enrichment are unacceptable, while Iran plans to present a counterproposal.

The International Atomic Energy Agency is discussing Iran’s nuclear activities and compliance, with potential resolutions and warnings of repercussions from Iran.

An Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear sites or oil export infrastructure would have profound implications for the oil market, with outcomes ranging from manageable supply disruptions to a full-blown energy crisis. While OPEC+ has the spare capacity to offset the loss of Iranian exports, broader regional escalation, particularly involving the Strait of Hormuz, could overwhelm this buffer, sending oil prices soaring. For investors, the immediate outlook is bullish in the event of a disruption, but long-term risks include demand destruction and economic uncertainty. As geopolitical tensions simmer, the oil market remains on edge, with the potential for significant volatility looming large.

This is not a good situation, as Iran cannot get a nuclear weapon, nor can it be trusted to develop uranium for peaceful nuclear power. Striking the oil production or export will criple the Iranian government’s ability to fund proxy wars through terrorists, but they rely on oil for over 90% of their federal budget. They drill for oil like the United States prints money through the Treasury. This is a challenging situation to navigate, and we hope for peace, but it requires two willing parties to achieve it.

The bottom line for these three key stories

As much as the world has painted President Putin as the aggressor, can we think that Iran will be honest and let inspectors check their nuclear enrichment programs, or that the United States was a great trading partner and countries would not shop for energy else where, we have to understand countries will trade for Energy Security no matter who they are buying from.

Look at the energy hypocrisy of California and Governor Newsom. They import over 70% of their oil from foreign countries like Iran, China, Iraq, and Russia.

Very much like the Jurassic Park movie franchise, “Life will find a way”, I think we can turn that to “Low Cost Energy Will Find a Way” or even “Energy Security at all costs.

As Sun Tzu said, “Keep your friends close, keep your enemies closer” applies to the predicament facing the Trump Administration today.

If President Trump wants to end the Ukraine war after Putin Bankrupts the EU and the UK, he will need to pull President Putin to the negotiation table through new business dealings.

I, for one, do not want any more wars, and would rather have peaceful business transactions than hypersonic missiles flying around.

Let me know if you think Iran’s nuclear sites or oil will be bombed.