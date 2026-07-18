Oil and Gas Markets are rebalancing

Welcome to the Energy News Beat Standup, where host Stu Turley breaks down the 10 biggest energy stories reshaping global markets. In this episode, we dive into a world in flux: Russia’s refining capacity is crumbling under Ukrainian drone strikes, Iraq is suspending exports and seeking independence from Iranian energy, and new pipeline projects are being fast-tracked to bypass the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, back home, data centers are driving unprecedented energy demand, New York is doubling down on restrictive policies while Texas and Virginia race ahead, and grid vulnerabilities are becoming impossible to ignore.

From geopolitical disruptions to emerging security threats—including rumors of Iranian drones in Cuba—this episode explores how energy markets are rebalancing, how new trading blocs are forming, and why now is the time to prepare for what’s coming next.

We are seeing some huge grid issues on the horizen.

1. Global Oil Market Rebalancing

The podcast opens with a discussion of how the global oil market is undergoing significant rebalancing due to geopolitical disruptions, particularly Russia’s degraded refining capacity from Ukrainian drone strikes. Russia’s refining capacity has been slashed to 39 million barrels per day, forcing a shift in global trade dynamics.

This article first ran on RHG Phoenix Petroleum by Randy Green. How is the rebalancing of the oil market handling Russia’s degraded refining capacity, and sanctioned dark fleet?

Randy’s article lays out the critical parts of China’s importance as the world's largest importer, and they may be buying again, and the impact of the Ukraine direct strikes on Russian Refineries. We will be having Justin Minnotti from RHG Phoenix on the podcast soon.

2. Russia’s Refining Crisis & Ukraine’s Drone Campaign

A major focus is Ukraine’s successful drone campaign against Russian refineries. Ukraine has struck over 24 of Russia’s 34 major refineries, and all of Russia’s major refineries are now within reach of Ukrainian drones. This has fundamentally changed how the war is being fought and has disrupted global energy supplies.

3. Iraq’s Energy Independence & Export Challenges

Iraq has suspended crude loading at all export terminals (impacting 4 million barrels per day). The discussion covers Iraq’s negotiations with major oil companies like Exxon and Chevron, and efforts to become energy independent from Iran by developing domestic natural gas instead of importing it.

4. Strategic Pipeline Development & Hormuz Bypass

Goldman Sachs projects that new pipelines could divert 45% of Strait of Hormuz oil by 2027 and 60% by 2028. This reflects global efforts to circumvent potential disruptions at this critical chokepoint, which is bad news for Iran’s economic recovery.

5. Canada’s Shale Gas Renaissance

Long-dormant shale gas reservoirs in Alberta are being revitalized through oil plays, particularly in the Basal Belly River Formation. This represents a significant opportunity for Canadian energy production.

6. Data Center Energy Demands & New York’s Moratorium

New York has imposed its first moratorium on data centers (affecting only 5 facilities), which the host criticizes as “virtual signaling.” The discussion contrasts New York’s restrictive energy policies with other states like Texas, Virginia, and Georgia that are attracting data centers due to better energy availability and lower costs.

7. Grid Resilience & Security Threats

The podcast warns about potential grid vulnerabilities, citing Exelon’s CEO prediction that Americans could face blackouts as soon as 2027. There’s also concern about 136 Iranian drones rumored to be in Cuba that could potentially target U.S. grid infrastructure in Florida.

We highly recommend getting your homes set up for any natural or man-made emergency. Just had my house in Abilene updated after a power outage from a storm, and it was a great experience. It let me know where I need to update some supplies and electrical generation equipment. I am not saying there will be a grid outage tomorrow, but if you plan on one, you can walk through the crisis rather than panic. Storms and bad people are out there. Don’t worry about them, but prepare.

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8. Energy Market Prices & Investment Outlook

The episode concludes with current market prices (WTI crude at $82.72, Brent at $88.77, natural gas at $2.91) and emphasizes the importance of energy awareness and personal preparedness for potential emergencies.

We are seeing some huge trends, including an energy boom around the world. These three stories are huge. Iraq signing new deals and getting Chevron and ExxonMobil to help it bypass the Hormuz issue and stop importing natural gas from Iran is fantastic for the country of Iraq. But us pulling our troops out of Iraq after all these years is the best part.

Check the articles on Energy News Beat.

1.How is the rebalancing of the oil market handling Russia’s degraded refining capacity, and sanctioned dark fleet?

2.Iraq Suspends Crude Loading at All Export Terminals, Impacting ~4 Million Barrels per Day – Incident at Basra Terminals in the Persian Gulf, Not a Strait of Hormuz Closure

3.Chevron Plans to Sign Iraq Oil Accord and Seeks Hormuz Bypass with Iraq

4.Goldman Sachs: New Pipelines Could Divert 45% of Strait of Hormuz Oil by 2027 and 60% by 2028 — Iran’s Oil Leverage Nears Irrelevance

5.All of Russia’s Major Refineries Now Within Reach: Ukraine’s Drone Campaign Triggers Deepening Energy Crisis

6.Canada’s Shale Gas Play Hits Center Stage as Oil Hot Spot

7.New York Imposes First Ever Moratorium on U.S. Data Centers

8.PG and E Cuts Power to ~7,800 Customers in Proactive Public Safety Power Shutoff Amid High Winds and Elevated Wildfire Risk

9.America’s Biggest Utility Sees Blackouts Ahead: Americans Must Prepare Now for Grid Strain, Natural Disasters, and Emerging Security Risks

10.Axios Confirms Cuba Has Acquired Over 300 Military Drones from Iran and Russia: Implications for Regional Energy Security

We have some great CEOs and industry experts lining up on the podcast, and lots of stories.

Monday, we have David Blackmon - The Nemeth Report and Irina Slav on energy on the Energy Realities.

A shout-out to Steve Reese and the Reese Energy Consulting group for sponsoring the podcast.

https://reeseenergyconsulting.com/.

Data2 if you have any business systems, can you trust A? Well, they have the patent on validation. . https://data2.zoholandingpage.com/energy

And we have WellDatabase rolling in as a new sponsor.

https://welldatabase.com/