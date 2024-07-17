Alongside surging production, Canada’s oil and gas exports jumped in the period 2002 to 2022.
Canada saw a record-high oil production in 2023 amid expanding oil sands output.
Combined, crude oil, NGLs, and natural gas exports accounted for roughly 20% of total Canadian exports last year.
Canada’s oil and gas industry has seen its share of the country’s mer…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.