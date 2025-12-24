Offshore Wind Projects Canceled, What this means for consumers and investors.

Michael and I would like to take a moment and thank all of our great Subscribers and patrons this year. It has been a wildly successful growth year in listens, watches, and articles read, and we are truly blessed to see it. We are striving to improve and keep growing with some different things rolling out next year.

While the cancellation is under review with the Department of War for national security risks, I think that if science is applied, it will be an easy ruling. So after reading about these cancellations, I wanted to see who would be impacted by the company and how consumers would be impacted. This will be an ongoing story as it unfolds, but the high utility costs will be passed on to consumers. And make no mistake, the Democrats will use this to their advantage, and Republicans won’t do anything.

President Trump and Secretaries Doug Burgum and Chris Wright are running down the road trying to do the right thing for the American People. The costs associated with the project are going to be huge, and when the Democrats start ripping President Trump over this, remember the Billions of dollars and the crippling of the economy that Obama, Biden, and the governors of Democratic states cost the US citizens by their overreach and Net Zero enforcement of horrific policies.

The main topics discussed

1. The Trump administration’s cancellation of several major offshore wind projects in the U.S. due to national security concerns. The projects mentioned include Vineyard Wind One, Revolution Wind, Sunrise Wind, Coastal Virginia Wind Offshore, and Empire Wind.

2. The potential impact of these project cancellations on companies involved, such as Dominion Energy, GE Vernova, Orsted, and Equinor. The transcript discusses the financial performance and stock price movements of these companies.

3. The debate around the definition of “green energy” and the challenges of integrating renewable energy sources like wind and solar into the power grid, including issues around transmission, costs, and reliability.

My definition of clean energy includes adhering to the laws of physics and practicing fiscal responsibility. Anything less will result in total grid collapse and a horrific cost to consumers.

4. The delay or cancellation of the retirement of some fossil fuel power plants in the U.S. in response to increasing electricity demand, particularly from the growth of AI and data centers.

5. The global oil market dynamics, including the “oil glut” with a large number of oil tankers at sea, the impact of sanctions on major producers like Russia and Venezuela, and discussions around OPEC’s role in oil price determination.

6. The overall commentary on the state of the energy industry, policy debates, and Stu’s perspectives on the various topics covered.

Top Stories from today’s Stand-Up

1.All Large Scale Offshore Wind Projects Under Construction Suspended Due to National Security Concerns

2.Virginia-based Utility Dominion Energy May Be Hit as Investors Eye This Week’s Offshore Wind Cancellations

3.GE Vernova Inc: Supplier to Vineyard Wind, Looking at Its Books After This Week’s Trump Administration Cancellation of Projects

4.U.S. Fossil-Fuel Power Plants Delay Retirement as AI Power Demand Soars

5.Oil Glut and Surging Barrels at Sea Have Spooked Oil Traders and the Market, but Is This Market Dysfunction Rather Than a Glut?

6.U.S. Department of Energy to Return $13 Billion to the Treasury and a clear definition of green energy is needed.

