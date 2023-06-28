Offshore Wind Maintenance Robots, New Blade Recycling Method Part of ORE Catapult’s Accelerator Programme in East Anglia
OFFSHORE RENEWABLE ENERGY (ORE) CATAPULT HAS LAUNCHED AN ACCELERATOR PROGRAMME IN THE EAST OF ENGLAND TO BRING NEW PRODUCTS AND SERVICES TO COMMERCIALISATION, WITH NINE COMPANIES GETTING A BOOST TO AD
The companies, located across Norfolk, Suffolk, and Essex, that will be part of the programme are: Extend Robotics, Fern Communications, Recyclatrack, Exo Engineering, Urban XR, Aquaterra Energy, Front Technologies, Mission Zero Technologies, and Haven Dredging.
Each of the innovators will receive support on their journey to commercialise their product o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.