Nuke-Powered Data Centers Coming to a City Near You

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss several significant headlines. They begin with the tragic incident of a box ship taking out a bridge in Baltimore, leading to mass casualties and blocking coal exports. They also highlight the growing interest in nuclear power for data centers due to energy security concerns. Germany's economic struggles, European election updates, and BlackRock's Larry Fink shifting focus from ESG to energy pragmatism are also covered. Additionally, they touch on oil and gas market fluctuations, including conflicting crude oil inventory estimates. Overall, the discussion reflects on critical energy industry developments and their broader impacts.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:43 - Mass casualties feared as boxship takes out bridge in Baltimore – other coal and exports blocked

03:47 - As AI booms, land near nuclear power plants becomes hot real estate

05:40 - Germany used to be Europe’s economic powerhouse – it is fast becoming today’s sick man of Europe

07:23 - European Economies Limped Into 2024

08:58 - BlackRock’s Larry Fink ditches ESG for ‘energy pragmatism’

13:03 - Markets Update

13:46 - Oil settles lower as markets weigh Russian supply woes

15:16 - Outro

