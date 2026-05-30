Nuclear Renaissance: Powering AI Without the Ideology

Todd Royal is an author, a true Nuclear expert, and a great friend of the Energy News Beat Podcast. I had an absolute blast visiting with Todd, and we covered a lot of great topics. Being in the rapital raising business for nuclear is an outstanding part of our Energy Dominance requirements. We need modular nuclear, mines, and critical minerals.

Todd is an outstanding energy resource and industry leader. I recommend connecting with him https://www.linkedin.com/in/172466/

1. Nuclear Power as the Solution to Energy Demand

The hosts emphasize nuclear energy as the most viable solution to meet growing electricity demands, particularly for AI data centers. They highlight nuclear’s exceptional capacity factor (95%+), reliability, and ability to run continuously—far superior to renewables. The discussion includes the reopening of Three Mile Island and the potential to restart 20 of the 94 U.S. reactors.

2. AI Data Centers and Power Requirements

A significant focus on the massive electricity demands of AI data centers and the challenges they create. The conversation explores the tension between needing this infrastructure and concerns about farmland usage, grid strain, and rising electricity costs. They discuss potential solutions like revenue-sharing models similar to oil royalties.

3. Climate Policy and “Climate Orthodoxy”

The speakers critique what they call “climate orthodoxy”—the ideological push for renewables and net-zero policies that they argue have harmed economies. They discuss how Democratic-led states have higher electricity costs (38% higher) and how climate policies have destroyed economies in Europe, California, and other regions.

4. Renewables vs. Nuclear Economics

A detailed comparison of levelized costs of electricity (LCOE) and total cost of electricity, arguing that renewables require expensive backup systems and storage. They propose that $10 trillion spent on wind and solar could have built 2,000 nuclear reactors instead, providing clean, reliable baseload power.

5. Energy Security and Geopolitics

Discussion of global energy security, including LNG exports, the Strait of Hormuz, and Europe’s energy crisis. They argue that energy dominance and security should start at home through reliable domestic power generation.

6. Regulatory and Political Barriers

The hosts contend that the real obstacles to nuclear expansion aren’t technical or financial, but political—including the NRC’s historical anti-nuclear stance, environmental regulations, and permitting delays that make projects expensive and slow.

7. Climate Science Skepticism

They challenge mainstream climate narratives, citing scientists like Roger Pielke Jr. and Judith Curry, and reference the UN’s recent acknowledgment that climate change may not be as catastrophic as previously claimed. They discuss data manipulation allegations and the RCP 8.5 climate model controversy.

8. Economic Impact of Energy Policy

The conversation ties energy costs to broader economic issues like inflation, housing shortages, and manufacturing costs. They argue that cheap, abundant nuclear power could reduce inflation and boost economic growth.

9. Data Center Backlash and Opposition

Discussion of organized opposition to data centers funded by billionaires and NGOs, which has halted $152 billion in economic activity. They explore the need for better communication and compromise between tech companies and local communities.

10. Policy Solutions

Recommendations include passing the SAVE Act, implementing revenue-sharing agreements for data centers, building power plants dedicated to data centers, and reforming carbon markets and subsidies.

The podcast presents a pro-nuclear, skeptical-of-renewables perspective on energy policy and its economic implications.

Thank you, Todd, for your great industry leadership.

We have some great interviews lined up next week.

Monday is the Energy Realities and the IEA reports with Irina Slav on energy , The Nemeth Report and David Blackmon

Doomberg live on Friday covering the Global oil and Gas Markets, Dr. Beatriz Canamary on Thursday on the Critical port infrastructure, Kim Farrington, for the US Senate, and Rey Trevino, Pecos Operating on the Texas Oil and Gas markets.

Waiting for the Strait of Hormuz issue to calm down and then reapplying to get Secretary Chris Wright on the podcast to cover Nuclear, and energy demand growth.

A shout-out to Steve Reese and the Reese Energy Consulting group for sponsoring the Podcast https://reeseenergyconsulting.com/

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