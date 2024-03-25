Nuclear Dilemmas?

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley cover a range of topics. They discuss Big Tech's increasing energy demands for data centers and highlight the necessity of reliable energy sources like natural gas and nuclear power. They also delve into the consequences of New York's decision to shut down the Indian Point nuclear plant, emphasizing its negative impact on decarbonization efforts. Additionally, they touch on Glencore's abandonment of a coal production cap, Arizona's move to repeal its renewable mandate, and the bankruptcy filing of wood pellet producer Enviva. The segment concludes with discussions on a merger proposal and BlackRock's response to a Texas pension fund's withdrawal of investment due to BlackRock's stance on energy companies. Throughout, they offer insights, critiques, and humorous commentary on the latest developments in the energy sector.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:57 - Big Tech’s Latest Obsession Is Finding Enough Energy

05:53 - Sunday’s Energy Absurdity: When the Best Laid Climate Alarm Plans Go Awry

08:54 - Glencore abandons coal production cap as another climate pledge fails

13:13 - The Energy Transition in Retreat: Arizona Moves to Repeal Its Renewable Mandate

15:27 - Wood pellet producer Enviva files for bankruptcy and plans to restructure

17:14 - Markets Update

17:56 - Oil prices down on Gaza ceasefire talks, flat on the week

19:40 - Riposte Capital Issues Statement in Support of Kimmeridge’s Proposal to Combine Kimmeridge Texas Gas with SilverBow Resources

23:11 - BlackRock pushes back after Texas withdraws $8.5 billion investment

26:23 - Outro

March 24, 2024 Stu Turley

HOUSTON—Every March, thousands of executives take over a downtown hotel here to reach oil and gas deals and haggle over plans to tackle climate change. This year, the dominant theme of the energy industry’s flagship […]

March 24, 2024 Stu Turley

ENB Pub Note: This article is from David Blackmon’s substack “The Energy Absurdities”. It falls right along with the numerous stories around the globe where climate activism has closed nuclear reactors only to see higher […]

March 24, 2024 Stu Turley

Australia’s biggest thermal coal producer, Glencore, has withdrawn a promise to keep annual coal production below 150 million tonnes, backpedalling from a climate pledge it made five years ago. Glencore declared a coal production cap in […]

March 24, 2024 Stu Turley

ENB Pub Note: Mitch Rolling and Isaac Orr are the “Energy Bad Boys”. I had a great podcast interview with them, and it is in production. It is a great interview and sheds a nice […]

March 24, 2024 Stu Turley

ENB Pub Note: There are real questions about wood pellets and their “ESG” or renewable energy impact on the environment. The largest global industrial wood pellet supplier filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, […]

March 24, 2024 Michael Tanner

NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) – Oil prices slipped on Friday and were flat on the week as the possibility of a ceasefire in Gaza weakened crude benchmarks, while the war in Europe and shrinking […]

March 21, 2024 Mariel Alumit

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Riposte Capital LLC, one of the largest shareholders of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW), owning approximately 9.9% of the Company’s outstanding common stock, today issued the following statement: Riposte Capital has […]

March 22, 2024 Stu Turley

BlackRock pushed back on Texas’ decision to pull $8.5 billion in investment from the asset manager over ESG policies The world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, is pushing back on Texas’ decision to withdraw roughly $8.5 billion […]

