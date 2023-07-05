Nuclear Diesel: A Game Changer
SYNFUELS, ENERGIZED BY FISSION, CAN TRANSFORM US COMPETITION WITH CHINA.
CHINA COMPETITION.
US efforts to electrify transportation are faltering because electric vehicles (EVs) are expensive, US electric power generation and distribution are inadequate, and needed materials must be imported. China’s BYD sells more EVs than Tesla, and its new Seagull costs less than $11,000. China controls the supply of rare earth elements nec…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.