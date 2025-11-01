Energy News Beat

Jeff Chestnut
28m

Gates is not altruistic. He’s realized there’s no more money to be made chasing the big climate hoax so he’s shifting to humanitarian themed hoaxes. Namely his venture with Soros to produce vaccines and then to implant all recipients with a tracking chip; which if course he will control. Don’t forget the WEF goal to reduce population and guess who’s supporting the WEF? Connect the dots - they are trying to play us!!

Constance Gee
1h

The WSJ appears to have recently awakened to the "green" money grab—if not in its regular pages, then in the op-ed section. https://www.wsj.com/opinion/bill-gates-apologizes-for-earths-survival-b0d9c39d?st=QhYRsK&reflink=desktopwebshare_permalink

