Norway defends deep-sea mining, says it may help to break China and Russia’s rare earths stronghold
In a vote earlier this month that attracted cross-party support, Norway’s parliament voted 80-20 to approve a government proposal to open a vast ocean area for commercial-scale deep-sea mining.
It makes the northern European country the first in the world to move forward with the process of extracting minerals from the seabed.
Environmental campaign group…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.