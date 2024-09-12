Dutch firms Nordsol and Attero launched the bio-LNG plant in Wilp. The facility will produce bio-LNG for the maritime sector.

Tech firm Nordsol announced the opening of the bio-LNG facility in a social media post on Wednesday.

In May last year, Nordsol announced the launch of groundwork at the Wilp site for the FirstBio2Shipping project supported by the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA).

Nordsol, Attero, and Titan took a final investment decision to build the LNG plant in November 2022.

The FirstBio2Shipping project, which received 4.3 million euros ($4.7 million) from the EU, was previously expected to start delivering bio-LNG in early 2024.

Attero will process domestic biowaste into 6 million Nm3 of biogas per year, while Nordsol and Attero will jointly produce 2,400 tons/year of bio-LNG and 5,000 tons/year liquid bio-CO2 from this biogas using Nordsol’s patented iLNG technology.

Also, Titan, the exclusive long-term off-taker, will supply the bio-LNG to the maritime industry.

This facility will not be the first bio-LNG facility in the Netherlands as Nordsol already operates the bio-LNG plant in Amsterdam Westpoort.

However, it will be the first bio-LNG plant for shipping as the Amsterdam Westpoort facility provides fuel for the transport sector.

Besides these facilities, Titan also signed deals in 2022 for a large bio-LNG plant in the Amsterdam port.

Source: Lngprime.com

Take the Survey at https://survey.energynewsbeat.com/

1031 Exchange E-Book

Crude Oil, LNG, Jet Fuel price quote

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack