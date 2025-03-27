Nord Stream Uncertainty

Daily Standup Top Stories

March 26, 2025 Clark Savage

ENB Pub Note: Governments face a choice: follow energy policies that are not sustainable or go for low-cost energy and look to have a growing economy. We are seeing the green energy policies around the […]

March 26, 2025 Mariel Alumit

The climate movement is collapsing as policies unravel, public skepticism grows, and the ‘social cost of carbon’ is exposed as economic flim-flam. ​Our friend Steven Hayward, late of the great Power Line blog, university professor […]

March 26, 2025 Clark Savage

Crude oil prices have risen to a three-week high due to a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. oil inventories reported by the American Petroleum Institute. President Trump’s threat of tariffs on countries importing Venezuelan crude has […]

Highlights of the Podcast

00:01 – Intro

01:19 – TotalEnergies CEO Not Ruling Out Return of Nord Stream Gas Pipelines

03:30 – Climate Crusade Crumbles As Public Skepticism Grows

07:13 – Oil Prices Surge to Three-Week High on Supply Concerns

08:05 – Crude Oil Inventories

Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter

Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter

ENB Top News

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

ENB Trading Desk

Oil & Gas Investing

https://energynewsbeat.co/investment-survey/

– Get in Contact With The Show –

Video Transcription edited for grammar. We disavow any errors unless they make us look better or smarter.

Michael Tanner [00:00:00] What’s going on, everybody? Welcome into a special field trip edition of the Daily Energy News Beat standup here on this gorgeous Thursday, March 27th, 2025. As always, I am Michael Tanner, joined by Stuart Turley. And this is fun, round the field.

Stuart Turley [00:00:16] Oh, we are out in the field and only in Texas will you see this much wind, oil completed oil wells. We’ve got our drilling rig right over here, Michael, and we got three more wells we’re drilling.

Michael Tanner [00:00:27] Yep, we got, we’re punching three more holes. You know, Stu’s got his cowboy hat on. We truly are attempting to become Billy Bob Thor. But we have a great, great show for you lined up. Let’s quickly run through the headlines. First up, TotalEnergies CEO not ruling out return of Nord Stream gas pipelines. Watch out for those Ukrainian seals. We will then quickly cover climate crusade crumbles as public skepticism grows. I will then jump in and quickly cover what happened. Oil prices kind of all over the place today. We saw EIA crude oil inventories coming slightly less than expected or according to the API crude oil inventory. So we will cover all that in a bag of chips here on this field trip edition. But Stu, I’m gonna hand you the phone we got. Shout out to Starlink for making this all possible. Thank you, Elon Musk. We’re getting 300 megabytes here in the middle of nowhere. So we love our Starlink.

Stuart Turley [00:01:17] Oh, we got a love star. Hey, you know what? When you sit back and think about total energies, they are really pushing for Nord Stream to come back online. Why? Because if you don’t have cheap natural gas, you have deindustrialization and they, Germany needs it. I saw this headline and I thought it was absolutely phenomenal. You sit. the CEO believes parts of the Nord Stream pipelines can return to operation to Europe’s needs. There were people out there all over X going, nope.

Michael Tanner [00:01:49] I think what’s interesting here is, this is really in contradiction with what other European NATO countries are talking about. Germany says it’s not coming back. Estonia is not saying that. There’s other LNG sources they’re looking at. What’s funny is Trump talked about this all the way back in 2016 about weaning themselves off and it took an explosion of the Nord Stream to finally figure it out.

Stuart Turley [00:02:14] Yes. But here’s the difference though. What’s the price difference between cheap Russian gas coming in on a pipeline versus LNG? You’re talking about $14. Yeah, that’s a lot of money, baby.

Michael Tanner [00:02:26] Yeah, here’s this quote from Patrick Poyan. He’s the CEO. Quote, I would not be surprised if two out of the four came back to stream, not four out of four. So at least two will come back.

Stuart Turley [00:02:38] Now here’s the catch. The only manufacturer to the Nord Stream system are Canadian turbines, and Russia removed all six that were still

Michael Tanner [00:02:49] available. So, you know, what they talk about also in this article is how the bringing on Nord Stream 2, which was never brought online officially, could be part of the negotiations of the ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Where do you see that?

Stuart Turley [00:03:02] I see that as a big play because when you take a look at, I did not have on my bingo card President Trump talking about taking a Russian nuclear plant, the largest in Europe, in Ukraine and having the U.S. go ahead and manage it. And Michael, our great Secretary of Energy, you know what he said? What’d he say? You bet, President Trump. I’m in. I love that. All right, what’s the next one here? A climate crusade crumbles as public skepticism grows. The climate movement is collapsing as policies unravel. Our friend Stephen Hayward of the late great power line blog university, professor and inclusive thinker, the nadir of the climate movement, I’ll tell you what. This is a great article. It’s possible that the Trump administration is going to deal death blows in the long time climate change. And it’s all coming down to the regulatory game.

Michael Tanner [00:04:00] Yeah, I mean, obviously with this new administration, we’re seeing a lot less crazy, the war on fossil fuels per se, we covered last week or no, last week it was coal plants coming back. online. Trump’s making a big push for that. And again, it all comes back to this idea of making energy competitive. The market, you’re getting blown away there. The market is going to figure out a solution. Okay. And it’s making it do that. You know, I think there’s some interesting, we’ve also noted that the litigation is slightly slowing. I love this quote here. Are politicians looking for another grift? Maybe. And they always are. Well, they’re interested in money. That’s no doubt what they’re Push that in.

Stuart Turley [00:04:40] They’re worse than a chihuahua looking for a new snack.

Michael Tanner [00:04:43] Yikes, well, all right, let’s go ahead and jump over into finance, guys. But before we do that, we got to quickly pay the bills. As always, thank you for checking us out here on the world’s greatest website, www.energynewsbeat.com, the best place for all your energy and oil and gas news. Stu and the team do a tremendous job making sure that website stays up to speed. Everything you need to know to be at the tip of the spear when it comes to the energy and the oil and the gas business. Go ahead and hit that description below. All the links to the timestamps, Links to the article. Links to our Substack, theenergynewsbee.substack.com, a great, great resource and one of the best ways to support the show if you feel so inclined, go ahead and sign up for a paid subscription. It’s a great way to allow us to keep coming out and doing cool things like this and bring you great content, specifically from the field. We love this stuff. As always guys, Reese Energy Consulting, they helped bring this show to us today. We appreciate everybody over there. You’ve got a couple podcasts coming out with Steve here soon.

Stuart Turley [00:05:40] We’re gonna be interviewing Steve Reese as well as Mark Stansberry in Oklahoma City. And this is gonna be a first of a bunch of executive interviews with Steve Reese. We are excited about it.

Michael Tanner [00:05:52] It’ll be great. I’m going on Mark Sandsbury’s podcast in a month or so. So that’ll that’ll be great to to get that going. We love collaborating with other podcasters. But guys, recent energy consulting. If you’re in the LNG space, if you’re the natural gas space, if you are in the upstream space, give them a call. Like I said, if you’re an upstream space and you’re not working with an oil and gas marketing, call them up. They’re going to get you much, much more on your contracts in the in Gspace trying to get a contract approved, it’s… It’s necessary to call them so very much appreciate and support Reese Energy Consulting. Go ahead and hit the description below to figure out how to get in contact with them. And finally, if you want to come out here to the field and become Billy Bob Thornton with a, you know, cowboy hat not included though, a great, we have great resources on our website, investinoil.energynewsbeat.com. We’ll talk about all the ways you can get into oil and gas. We’ve got a great, great e-book written by one of our partners, Paul Graham, that kind of walks you through all the different types of oil and gas investments you can do as a private citizen. It also walks through some of the benefits such as portfolio diversification, the huge tax benefits, never too early to start thinking about 20, 25 taxes. And finally, the ability to come out here and be Billy Bob Thornton from Landmen. That’s invest in oil dot energy newsbeat dot com. I mean, Stu, markets, as we jump into it, kind of got hammered today. S&P 500 was down about 1.3 percentage point. Nasdaq down two full percentage points, two in 10-year yields, basically flat. The two-year actually dropped a 10th of a percentage point, 10- year yields jumped about six-tenths of a percent point. Dollar index up about four-tentths of a percentage point Bitcoin down about one point. percentage, one and a half percentage points, still at 86,100 though. Crude oil, kind of up all over the place. We are up over 70.20, falling back down a little bit down to 69.70, but that’s still up about 70 cents day over day, or about 1.3 percentage points. Brent oil is actually down about a half a percentage point, 73.42 natural gas, basically flat up two-tenths of a percentage point. $3.85, and our XOP, which is our E&P securities contract, was actually up about sixth tenths of a percentage point, 133. I mean, a couple of interesting things that we saw, Stu, mainly from the EIA crude oil inventory report, that went ahead and dropped a 3 point, well, let me pull up the actual number here, 3.3 million barrel draw as expected. Yesterday we saw about a 4.9 million barrel estimate by the API crude oil inventory. So it comes in a little under expectations, but though Reuters did expect, our friends, good friends over at Reuters, they expected 956,000 barrel draw. that expectation there, you know, I think the big thing that we’re seeing is, is, you know, it’s supply side is sort of, you know, the weakness or theoretical weakness on the supply side, I think is drawing prices up. We did see 70. So that’s always brings a smile to people’s faces. There’s a lot of re underwriting that needs to get done. If 70 dollar barrel doesn’t necessarily hold out the quote here from John Kilcliffe, there’s concern in the market about touching that oil, about There’s a Trump on Monday signed an executive order, authorize a blanket 25% tariff on imports from any countries that buy Venezuelan crude oil and liquid fuels. Oops. Yeah, so, well, all right, guys, you know, it’s been a long week. We’re excited to come out here from the field. You’re actually first time here in this field. I mean, you’ve been out to the old field a bunch, but this is one of our investments. This is one your-

Stuart Turley [00:09:24] first time. It is and it’s beautiful and only in Texas will you see wind farms and will you see tanks and an existing one and we got three more wells going in.

Michael Tanner [00:09:34] It’s truly the American energy system at play here. I mean, because on a windy day like this, there’s a use for wind farms. We know there’s big use for offshore wind farms, not just for wind, but for population control. I mean whale population control

Stuart Turley [00:09:50] Alright, with that, like, subscribe, share, go to TheEnergyNewsBeat.Substack.com or energynewsbeat.co.

Michael Tanner [00:09:57] Cut me off real quick guys with that. We’ll see you tomorrow guys. Who do you have before we go? Who do we got on Friday?

Stuart Turley [00:10:02] I don’t know, but I’ll have it one out.

Michael Tanner [00:10:04] Okay, we’ll have somebody out on Friday. You’ll hear the weekly recap coming out on Saturday. We’ll take Sunday off and then we’ll be back in the chair on Monday. Have a great weekend, guys. Thanks for sticking with us. We’ll see you Monday.