The No Tax on Tips Act that would exempt tips from federal income taxes has been introduced in the House and Senate as of Tuesday.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), joined by Sens. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), and Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) introduced the bill in the Senate, while Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) introduced the House version of the legislat…