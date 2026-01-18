No Need to Drill When Margins Are Gone - Harold Hamm

We are seeing a huge change in the oil and gas markets, and we cover everything from sizezed oil tankers to Premier Carney of Canada launching a whole …. New … World…. order with China, Venezuela Updates, Greenland, and all 14 of the troops that the EU sent over to help with the Dog Sled defence of Greenland from the US.

From David Blackmon’s Article:

“Mine is the first visit of a Canadian prime minister to China in nearly a decade. The world has changed much since that last visit. And I believe the progress we have made and the partnership sets us up well for the new…world…order.’ Does this seem like someone who is proud of what he is saying? He has a hard time maintaining eye contact with his Chinese hosts when muttering his scripted words. Note also how he pauses between each word of “new…world…order” to put emphasis on the phrase to ensure no one misses it and its implications. Here are the key bullet-point highlights of the deal: Tariff reductions on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs): Canada will allow up to 49,000 Chinese EVs into its market at a preferential most-favored-nation tariff rate of 6.1% (down dramatically from the 100% tariff imposed in 2024, in alignment with prior U.S. policy). This targets lower-cost EVs (many under $35,000), expanding affordable options for Canadian consumers and signaling potential future Chinese investment in Canada’s auto sector.

Relief for Canadian agri-food exports: China agreed to slash tariffs on key products, including lowering duties on canola seed to around 15% from 84% by March 1, 2026, and removing discriminatory tariffs on canola meal, lobsters, crabs, peas, and related items (at least through year-end). This is expected to unlock nearly $3 billion in export orders for Canadian farmers, fishers, and processors, revitalizing access to China’s massive market.

Broader strategic collaboration: The partnership emphasizes joint efforts in clean energy, climate competitiveness, and technology. Discussions included opportunities for Chinese investment in Canada’s expanding energy grid (e.g., offshore wind), LNG exports to Asia (targeting 50 million tonnes annually by 2030), and other sectors like forestry and pet food. It builds on earlier agreements during the visit addressing long-standing trade irritants.

Geopolitical context and goals: Carney described the accord as adapting to “the world as it is, not as we wish it to be,” positioning Canada for greater strategic autonomy amid U.S. tariff pressures. Both sides hailed a “turnaround” in relations, with ambitions to boost two-way investment and increase Canadian exports to China by 50% by 2030. The deal has sparked domestic debate in Canada—praised by some for economic pragmatism but criticized by others (including opposition leaders) for security risks and shifts from prior stances on China. On the latter point, it is well known that Chinese EVs are filled with surveillance tech designed to gather gigabytes of data about the space they occupy and the people who drive them and transmit it all back to Beijing.

The backlash will be unleashed in Davos this week, and just watch President Trump make some wild comments. We are in for one of the biggest Trump entertainment weeks in history.

The main topics discussed in this podcast are:



1. The oil and gas industry, particularly the challenges faced by oil producers due to low oil prices. This is evidenced by the discussion around Harold Ham's comments about the need to stop drilling when profit margins are low.



2. Geopolitical issues related to Venezuela, including the U.S. intervention and its impact on oil production and exports. The hosts discuss how this has affected Exxon's operations in neighboring Guyana.



3. Developments in the Canadian oil and gas sector, including the increasing trade ties between Canada and China, as well as the potential impact on Canada's energy exports.



4. Mergers and acquisitions in the U.S. shale industry, specifically the potential deal between Devon Energy and Coterra Energy, and the strategic rationale behind such consolidation.



5. Technological advancements in oil and gas exploration and production, such as the use of lasers for deep well drilling.



6. The broader geopolitical landscape and the shifting power dynamics, as discussed in the context of Mark Carney's comments on a "new world order". This will not end well for Carney.



We are releasing a great podcast on Wednesday with Douglas C. Sandridge , and he just got back from meeting with Saudi Aramco employees and touring in the Middle East. This will be a great discussion on how the Saudi Arabian leadership is changing the country and creating a more open environment in energy and social behavior.

We need more stable prices to keep people employed while helping consumers.

Global Upheaval, Energy Dominance & What Comes Next in 2026

