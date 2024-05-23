Nigerian Oil Agencies Spar Over the Country’s True Production Figures
Two separate agencies regulating Nigeria’s oil industry have offered wildly different figures for the country’s actual oil production, with one agency recording a 17% shortfall with some $3.3 million at stake, Nigerian Vanguard reported on Thursday.
The Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) claims that its data shows the country’s actual oil pr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.