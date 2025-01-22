Next Steps for Germany - EU and Russia stopping Ukraine War

In the Energy News Beat – Conversation in Energy with Stuart Turley, George McMillan discusses the geopolitical intricacies of energy dependence, particularly focusing on Russian natural gas pipelines and their influence on global strategies. The conversation explores the interplay between U.S., European, and Eurasian strategies, the impact of energy sanctions, the collapse of industries in Europe, and the rise of populist movements. Key themes include Russia's pivot from Western markets to Eastern alliances, the strategic importance of pipelines like Nord Stream, and the implications of U.S. policies under potential Trump leadership. The discussion highlights the critical role of energy in shaping alliances, economic stability, and future geopolitical alignments.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:01 - Intro

01:47 - Geopolitical Energy Context

03:34 - Energy Wars and Historical Frameworks

07:09 - Wealth and State Power

09:24 - Analysis of Current Geopolitical Strategies

15:11 - European Energy Dynamics

23:11 - The Role of Turkey and Eastern Europe

30:24 - U.S. Strategies and Challenges

40:31 - Kellogg’s Proposal and Feasibility

48:04 - Energy Chokepoints and Strategic Planning

57:13 - Future Projections and Analysis

George McMillan [00:00:07] The United States has a bunch of problems. Russian oil and gas. The cheapest form of energy. So whichever industrial power centers that they connect to by pipeline, we'll have industries that prosper and basically put everybody else out of business. Russia being in the heartland of Central Asia. Chinese energy integration is so much more cost competitive globally that the other industrial power centers are probably going to have to also integrate. Japan's been having energy production in Sakhalin Island. Germany had the Nord Stream pipeline, but they also had the South Stream pipeline going through the Black Sea. And wherever there is a Russian or Chinese infrastructural project, there happens to be war, tension, color, revolutions all the way around Eurasia. That is causing a big problem for the United States and losing its allies. And also whoever integrates then pays in rubles. And then there's nobody to support or $34 trillion in debt and everything just collapse.

Stuart Turley [00:01:07] Hello, everybody. Welcome to the Energy News Beat Podcast. My name is Stu Turley President and CEO of the Sandstone Group. I'll tell you what, we are sitting here with George McMillan, and I am so thrilled because we have so much going on that when we take a look at the basic mainstream media news out there, George and I are both beating ourselves up against the wall with our head against the wall, trying to go. The administration just doesn't get what's going on. And there are critical pieces of information that are missing. Welcome, George. Thanks for stopping by the podcast today.

George McMillan [00:01:47] Thanks for having me again. Like I keep on saying, we're having between the election and the inauguration, we're having ten years of news. Yeah, just within a few months.

Stuart Turley [00:01:56] I've lost more hair. I know I've lost more hair in the last. So as we get through some of our other discussions and stuff, you have some big points you wanted to make right now.

George McMillan [00:02:07] Yeah, I mean, we were we started doing the general, the slide set of the land power versus sea power strategies and the and the Cannon Fire Power Center doctrine. Because without without understanding the history of that, your people are going to have a very, very hard time understanding why stuff is occurring. Right? The mainstream media is very proximate cause proximate cause, and is very biased. If you look at it objectively from a sea power encirclement strategy versus a land power breakout strategy, then everything starts to make sense because you have well, like I said in the in the preview, you have you have the war and and in Ukraine, the Russian invasion, you have before that you had the global war on terror. In the Middle East, you have the proxy wars. And in Myanmar, you have diplomatic wars in Southeast Asia, where the West, United States and Britain are trying to stop. Well, okay, let me put it this way. What's the common theme of all that? Right. The West is trying to stop Chinese and Russian infrastructure from going from the heartland of Russia to the industrial power of of China and into the axial ends of Eurasia. So with Russia, its natural gas pipelines go into the coastal rim land industrial power centers. Right. And it's Chinese goods, you know, railroad system and shipping going to the industrial power centers of the.

Stuart Turley [00:03:34] World, right?

George McMillan [00:03:34] So they're trying to promote Mackinder. Speakman You know. Brzezinski You know, George Kennan encirclement of Russia, trying to separate them from China to stop production and then Chinese overland infrastructure going to the axial and the ends of Eurasia that don't go through maritime choke points. So I'm back to the theme of the Cold War. The US and UK controlled the maritime choke points. Global war on terror was about taking over the riverine and the terrestrial land bridge. Chokepoints were the oil connecting the oil fields to the main market of of Europe, which is Germany and France, but mostly permanent. So it's all about that. So now the all the contracts from Gazprom to Western Europe have ended before that, Poland immediately cut off Russian natural gas going through the northern branch of the Bruce Weber pipeline and the Yamal pipeline and prior. And then after that, the Nord Stream blew up. So now all the Russia. Okay, so then the Russian natural gas, some of it was going through Ukraine, some of it through Turkstream, through through Turkey and then through Bulgaria. So that the Bruce Burr pipeline, that contract ended December 31st and Ukraine did not renew it. I know the Western media always keeps on saying, Russia cut off the gas. Well, yes, the contract. Indeed. And Ukraine stopped paying. Right. When you stop paying your bills, the service stops.

Stuart Turley [00:05:05] And. And Zelensky refused to sign it?

George McMillan [00:05:09] Correct.

Stuart Turley [00:05:09] Russia was willing to sign it.

George McMillan [00:05:12] So as that contract was coming to a close, you know, one month before we see Syria go down. All right. What happened? Well, and the neo cons are claiming a big victory for Israel. Big victory for Turkey, of course. And then I every every, you know, show out show out there on on alternative media says, yeah, it's all, you know, Western backed agencies that were behind that and yet that's I believe the same thing for a bunch of different reasons. Right. Point for different reasons is the only way that that $10 million a day worth of guns and ammo and food you know miraculously fall out of the sky is from cargo helicopters and cargo planes. Right. All right. So anyway, I want to play this one clip because it's really good for people to understand what the history of the geo of of the geopolitical strategies are. So there's two videos. There's two video makers. I tell everybody to watch for 100 level videos. You know, there's a guy named Mr. Sin on YouTube, has a short 20 minute video on on Mackinder and another one on on statement Spike. If people watch those two short videos, they start to see how this thing evolves. The next after you watch those couple of videos on Mr. Sin on YouTube. Please watch all of strategy stuff videos because he does a historical analysis of these sea power versus land power strategies. Okay. That's really super good for people to understand my stuff. My stuff is heavily integrated between political and economic development theory, which is David Ricardo. Absolute and comparative advantages, mutually beneficial gains. Geostrategic theory is the opposite. It's about mercantilism and promoting your allies to a certain point and blowing up your enemies. So let me go ahead and roll this. Get ready. All right.

Video Clip [00:07:09] If what this all meant could be summed up with the following formula production converted by trade equals wealth for modern production and wealth are not the same thing. Wealth is what a state can use to directly achieve its goals. Militaries, arms, and, most importantly, money and credit. Through wealth. A state damages enemies, subsidizes allies and convinces neutrals to side with it in diplomacy. In other words, wealth is power. Production, by contrast, is just what a territory makes and harvests. Regardless of whether the state can make use of it, a state can produce a lot of wheat. But if it all just rots in a silo, that's not wealth. Instead, it's the ability of the wheat to be made into rations or else sold or mortgaged for money that makes it contribute to state power. And it is this need to turn production into wealth that makes trade important, whether by bringing production to market or else supplying the inputs that refine existing production into something useful. Trade comes in many forms, but for modern, it's sea based trade that provides the most efficient conversion process. Not only is shipping over water the most efficient form of transport trading over the oceans also grants access to the global market, allowing states to choose buyers and sellers for maximum profit without sea based trade. A state will need far more resources and production just to generate the same amount of wealth. Which means that even the largest or most fertile land empires would struggle to match a smaller sea based opponent. Here, Mahan tells an anecdote of the French minister Colbert, who, while trying to save the French state from yet another bankruptcy, gazes out at the acres of farmland spread out before him and bitterly exclaims, What a rich country is France? Of course, the sea could also be used for military purposes, like threatening coastlines or isolating theaters of war. But the focus of Mahon's grand strategy has always been on the profound strategic impact of an efficient, sea based trade. Thinking beyond Mahan, we may also note that there are other ways of making trade more efficient, such as developing infrastructure or taking down internal barriers.

George McMillan [00:09:24] But yes, I urge people to go watch, you know, just that Mr. Singh just has a couple of videos on on Mackinder. Maybe he's got one on my hand. I don't know. And Spike me heartland, you know, remind heartland theory.

Stuart Turley [00:09:36] Before you get to your next point, I just want to bring this up. You had mentioned DuPont, and that's the global war on terror and how the mainstream media has acted. And one of the things that I just noticed last night when I was listening to Sean Ryan in his X spaces about the Trump Tower explosion going on is that there is a move. George around the military with the new administration coming in, that the Trump administration is now realizing with all of the G want experienced veterans gone and getting out of the military, there is a knowledge gap that is missing that Sean Ryan admitted last night that he was trying to figure out how to do that. And that knowledge gap is the same knowledge gap that your knowledge in predictive analysis of geopolitical and energy is. There is the same thing that is missing because it's been stripped out. I just thought that that was an amazing correlation that Sean admitted that last night on his X basis.

George McMillan [00:10:51] Yeah, that's why we did that. The Eurasian wars over natural gas slide set you in the sea power versus land power format, right? To me, that was like six weeks ago. We just we had to shift from doing a general theory show to doing a news show because the news is occurring so fast. Right. Explain what the news in the context of the competing grand strategy. So it's Lenhart versus Seapower. Right. The Great Britain has been surrounding Russia and playing divide and conquer games for hundreds of years now. Right. So this is not new. Not none of this is new. It's just a different iteration of the same thing. Right. And people need to understand that. So then, yeah, after World War two, you know, Britain gives up its overseas bases and, you know, let's go with the British Raj and the United States takes over all the all their bases pretty much and then establishes a whole bunch more French bases and the Dutch go back into Indonesia. And what does all of this mean right after World War Two? Well, the Ponyo powers, you know, have stopped fighting each other. And now they're they have a coordinated sea power versus, you know, heartland strategy. Right. And that was from 47 well to present. Right. So then you have the Cold War really organized the different colonial, you know, colonial powers around this idea. And yes, they had meetings about who was going to take over what area and occupy. So the Dutch go back into Indonesia and the Brits go back into Thailand, Southeast Asia with with the French. And then you have the Ho Chi Minh wars there. So this is ongoing all around Eurasia. And then back then it was the Soviet Union. Now it's back to the Russian empire. And I have to throw in the left leaning professors because we did to seven people and to the left, you know, nine, ten months ago or whatever. Right. The left loved the Soviet Union when it was atheistic and communist socialist state. It they loved it. Then since Putin took power and tried to turn it back into a Christian country. And it's not, I should say, a religious country with him. It's orthodox Christianity that is building. Right. You also need to understand that the Saudi Arabians have been building mosques in Central Asia like crazy in the US and France. And that's, you know, different discussion for a different date because this is part of the grandma seizure of 1979, Right. We can do several shows on that, but I don't want to get bogged down in that right now. So you had a general movement away from atheistic communism back to religion and capitalism. Meanwhile, that's occurring at a time where during the 19 late 70s, Zbigniew Brzezinski and Stansfield Turner were using the Mujahideen and General Zia ul Haq in Pakistan in Operation Cyclone. I want everybody to look that up to find the Sunni violent extremist organizations and we will get to that when we do the Iran video we were supposed to do last week. But there's so much news piling up in front of it. I keep on that back. But all these Sunni videos and all of a sudden they're flush with cash, cash and U.S. weapons at a time where Israel's got to strike Iran. All right. What's what's occurring at this gap that you're talking about with Shawn? Right. Because I love Shawn Ryan show what he's got people that are trained on either. Okay. He's a Navy Seal enlisted side. So he's trained in just a tactical level only. Right. The Valhalla guy in his critique of the Shumate versus Sean Ryan releases that email I got and I'll be on the record right now. I got no problem with them with Reese, the video or that email on that and discussing it because they weren't verifying the authenticity of the email. They were just explaining the conditions under which the email got into their inboxes.

Stuart Turley [00:14:45] Exactly. I thought they were very professional in how they also said, We don't know, but we felt that we need to let everybody know what's going on.

George McMillan [00:14:57] Right.

Stuart Turley [00:14:57] I thought about the fact.

George McMillan [00:14:59] I thought it was too, because I don't mind raw information because I deal with raw information all the time. Right. And I do my own investigation. If I have time or I don't have time to look into it. But I was very curious about the video.

Stuart Turley [00:15:11] And I was not about to touch any of that stuff because I don't know anything about that kind of stuff. So I thought it was very well done.

George McMillan [00:15:18] yeah. It's just one of those things. We don't know what to make of it.

Stuart Turley [00:15:22] And from a standpoint of just bringing up Shawn Ryan show from the standpoint that mainstream media has curbed what one of the biggest assets the United States has is our veterans has totally tubes their knowledge base. And it's the same thing with your knowledge base, the war colleges, all your books from the War College, all of your writings and everything else. Yeah. They've stripped it out.

George McMillan [00:15:50] Yeah, I mean, I get I'm basically on okay, I got to do something other than LinkedIn because I basically, I'm basically limited state and all I do just to just because I grab these books as we're starting. All I do is I talk about the major books, you know, from Yale or West Point or Navy War College or whatever. Right? That's all I'm doing. Or Brzezinski was the National Security advisor, right? Ally versus Ally by Anthony Blinken. Does that name ring ring a bell.

Stuart Turley [00:16:19] Does to me. I do not want to interview him, but it does ring a bell.

George McMillan [00:16:24] I'm just saying because, like, it's funny because yeah, I get I get the weird comments where people think I'm making it up and I just I just grab some of the books off the shelf real quick. I don't have time to go all of them. And then, you know, most of them are in Florida anyway. I just have a relative handful here anyway, so yeah, we got Where's George Kennan's book I got. Okay, well, I don't have George Kennedy's books and he must be behind me. But John Lewis Gaddis is the authority on the strategies of containment. Like he he used the autobiography of George Kennan when he finally died. Wow. And George Kennan did that long Telegram article. People look that up on on Wikipedia. It's there. And the article in Foreign Affairs in 1950 that said the cornerstone of U.S. strategies of containment. I go over them in modern terms with the five and six power center theories. I did one on last November on Black Page and speaks Felix Rex Right. And I've done a whole series before that on the Working Brother channel. You I'm just learning how to use YouTube and he started, you know, a startup channel. So we just, we just did a startup together. So there are not, there are low production value videos. I get it. But I am on record going through these slide sets, the power center doctrines and, and the Russian and the Russian strategic, you know, strategic plans because. All right. Well, how do you know what the Russian strategic plans are? Very easy. Just plot a basic economic development plan like those books on Rostow and and the other economic theory books I got behind me. Just plot out how you would do okay. And with with Russia it's an export led growth strategy based on energy. Right Energy and minerals.

Stuart Turley [00:18:12] And export.

George McMillan [00:18:14] Egg. Agricultural. Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. Well, I would focus in on the big money production because what, what is really okay on the strategy stuff video I just played he lists you see land and air shipping, right? Well he's doing an historical analysis of the man Corbett Mackinder era where railroads were just coming online.

Stuart Turley [00:18:35] Right and in energy for for Putin has increased to 37% of his GDP. Right. So that's a huge number.

George McMillan [00:18:44] Yeah. And the other economic books I got here and in Florida, you know, they talk about different types of export led growth strategies, whether it be Japan's postwar strategy or Germany's industrial model after the Marshall Plan, South Korea's or the different competing Latin American growth models. Right. So, yeah, And then I got another 100 some odd slides that about Southeast Asia that I need that I need to finish because now that's going to be a big we didn't even get to that yet. We're so much news lately not we haven't even get the slightest that I've already done because we got to everything's occurring at such a pace. Right? So the point that we you know in the strategy stuff, it's a great video on that. What he forgets well his video is historical, but he does not include natural gas by pipeline oil by pipeline and electricity by grid. Right. Those are the biggest three things now. Okay. By you know, as far as you know, they're the most profitable, right? Yeah.

Stuart Turley [00:19:41] Like like France is rebuilding their nuclear fleet maintenance by charging Germany because Germany doesn't have any electricity. So you nailed it. Yeah.

George McMillan [00:19:51] And the big fight and we talked about it in a couple of shows ago. The the energy prices in Germany are. Biking and there grabbing the electricity from you from Norway. Right. And now now the Scandinavians don't like it because when it was just when it was just the Nordic countries that were connected or the Scandinavian countries.

Stuart Turley [00:20:12] Right. And now they're now there's a push in Norway to sit there and say, we don't want any more interconnection. We want to get rid of the interconnect to the UK. Good grief.

George McMillan [00:20:21] Right. So the whole that whole interconnectivity thing is breaking down with with the Russian natural gas. Okay. Now we're finally kind of getting to the point here. The euro everybody was praising, you know, Assad is out of power. You know, everything is going to be so much better. Big win for Israel, a big win for Turkey, a big win for Washington and London. It's great. And that's why I've been saying for the past couple of weeks, not really. I've been keen on the way the Russians left the base. They were not overrun by Ph.D.s. They left peacefully as the Turkish army military took over Russia's bases and then they exited peacefully. They convoyed out straight through checkpoints where they could have been slaughtered, you know, easily. Right. They were waved on through to Latakia, a lot of Crimea, rather, and Tartus. So they're allowed to leave. Obviously, it's prearranged. Right. The whole thing was was prearranged. All right. Well, why would it be prearranged? We already went over it. The pipelines contracts were ending in western Ukraine. It ended on the 31st. Well, why is that a big deal? Because now. Now Erdogan is the only natural gas buy pipeline supplier to Europe. Last time we played the Alex Cristoforo clip.

Stuart Turley [00:21:39] From Turkey.

George McMillan [00:21:40] Correct? Yeah, well, he was in Cyprus.

Stuart Turley [00:21:43] Cyprus?

George McMillan [00:21:44] Yeah. Well, okay. Just across the, you know, the bay there. So he was he was talking about he was talking about now Ergen now has the monopoly on natural gas pipelines going into Europe because South Stream was prevented diplomatically from going from from the number six area in in in Russia, you know, at the 2:00 position of the Black Sea to Bulgaria. You know that the 9 or 10:00 position on the Black Sea. Right. So that was stopped diplomatically because the U.S. exerted diplomatic pressure on Bulgaria. When you fund the when the Western backed candidate is outspending everybody else 20 to 1 or whatever the numbers are for a country, I mean. Right. Those elections are highly influenced. Right. Okay. And I yeah, I realize you might have gotten a straight because I mentioned a couple I mentioned I worded that differently and it got immediate strikes. Now, you can't even post me on. You can't impersonate YouTube anymore.

Stuart Turley [00:22:46] No, YouTube does not like you. And I consider that a badge of honor, George.

George McMillan [00:22:50] So I won't use the other words. But the 2020 elections were controversial. Yes. Okay. There's controversial elections over there also, like there's a current controversial election in Georgia. Yes, there's election controversies in Moldova, Rome, Romania, and in other location.

Stuart Turley [00:23:10] And Bulgaria is now got a no no government running, basically because they had a no contest vote. And now they're having to pick a whole new government again. And I'm sure that there are outside for Western people influencing what's going on in Bulgaria. And it's disgusting.

George McMillan [00:23:29] Yeah. And just so everybody knows, I mean, we're not in 2021 yet. When I was out of Afghanistan, I spent a couple of months well, I spent a couple of months in Macedonia, a little while in Serbia and a couple of months visiting my friend's wedding and and in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Stuart Turley [00:23:48] So how is the honeymoon?

George McMillan [00:23:50] I travel. I don't know. I didn't. I did not follow.

Stuart Turley [00:23:53] It was a joke. If you went with them on the honeymoon. I was going to lie in over there. Okay. Got you.

George McMillan [00:24:00] Yeah, yeah, yeah. No, they lived there. I was.

Stuart Turley [00:24:02] Yeah, okay. I was little. I was like, okay.

George McMillan [00:24:05] You write a lot. So I mind my own business as far as that goes.

Stuart Turley [00:24:10] No. Okay, good. This is a friend. A family friendly. Supposedly.

George McMillan [00:24:15] Yeah, I suppose so. Anyway, the. Yeah, it's. Yeah, the politics in Bulgaria is unusual, but it's unusual in in Romania, Moldova also, and in Georgia. Mike Pence always talks about the higher the higher natural gas prices. Well, our energy costs in general rise, but you're correlated with the decrease in natural gas means they're using other forms of energy which cost significantly more. So inflation rises. So my Benz makes basically makes a correlation between the increased the cutting off of Russian natural gas, the increase in inflationary prices and the increase in populism, and then followed by the increase in censorship. And then he correlates it from going. From East Europe to central to Western Europe to UK to the United States. By the time during Trump's first election, his first is first administration. All right. So now you have Nigel Farage gaining power or gaining popularity in the UK. You got Marine Le Pen and gaining popularity in France. As the prices rise, as inflation rises, as the as the car industries and the other other industries start to collapse because they're not competitive or markets with high energy prices. All right. The AfD in Germany is what I've really been talking about for the past couple of years. They're rising in the polls. Then you got the Freedom Party has been gaining power this past week also in Austria. Orban was always a populist, pro Hungarian in Hungary. Same thing with the election of Fico this past year. And then all of a sudden, somebody shot him somehow. All right.

Stuart Turley [00:25:59] Lead poisoning?

George McMillan [00:26:00] Yeah, yeah, yeah. He survived his lead poisoning. So then you have voodoo. It is, you know, a populist in Serbia. And he's been discussing. He's been cut off from natural gas. What's going to happen to Serbia? Because now, you know they can't move forward. When I go to academic conferences, I go to academic conferences with with Icis. So I joined Icis. Everybody is the international Interdisciplinary social and Economic sciences. They're based in Prague, where I've been going to those conferences since 2015. Right. Everybody over there says every time somebody in that region gets a good idea and they go to the financiers city of London, they always want to move the business, not in Croatia, Slovenia or Austria or wherever, or Hungary, wherever it's invented. They want to move it to China or Southeast Asia for cheap labor.

Stuart Turley [00:26:48] Right?

George McMillan [00:26:48] Always been doing, you know, a dependency theory argument of like or the structuralist theory argument of if this continues, we can't economically develop. Right. And I want to make the segue way because Russia had, you know, getting back to the export net growth strategies, Russia's export led growth strategies is oil and natural gas with natural gas being that being the biggest fear, because the more they integrate with China, you get a nucleus between Moscow and Beijing, which was a heartland of immense natural resources, especially energy connected to a coast land, China's coast land, industrial power. So the stronger that connection is, it balances out Washington and London as the global political center of gravity, as that if you add Germany to that, then it starts to shift the global political center of gravity. So the way to disrupt that is you use the global war on terror to move into the oil fields because you're taking over. Guess what? You're taking over the riverine interest, your land Fort Point strategic point, and you're taking over the oil fields and the land bridges to bring everything to Europe. So I know it's not I know it's going to shock people. But what was really not about terrorism? Well, it really wasn't about bringing democracy. It's about controlling the maritime riverine and terrestrial chokepoints.

Stuart Turley [00:28:11] And controlling them for commerce and oil, or just come.

George McMillan [00:28:16] While the commerce is the oil and gas.

Stuart Turley [00:28:19] I was just asking you.

George McMillan [00:28:20] Yeah. And you already you asked the question you already knew the answer to. Yeah, yeah, yeah. Because we just went over the strategy stuff video at the outset. Okay. Yeah. So now you have the political development where populists are going to take over UK, France, Germany, Austria. I want to back up and say, listen, sign in Switzerland or also we'll get that natural gas, but they won't say anything. Okay, listen. Sounds really small, but they make they make a lot of dental equipment for Europe, you'll find. Right. Well, most well known product is hilti tools. Ooh. Okay. Yeah. Most people don't realize that Hilti Tools is is is from Lisson Stein. I mean, they have they have manufacturing bases all over the world, natural gases. But they really depend on that cheap Russian natural gas that they've been getting since the 1980s. Yep. Because you have a block of Switzerland being a neutral, neutral country. Listen. Stein And then Austria and then the Bruce Bell pipeline went to all of those and then helicopter from Deutsche Bank put that natural gas and brought it into not only well, brought it into Bavaria and Western Germany at the time, he had an unfortunate demise when he got hit by an EFP blast that was blamed on on the bottom mine Hoff Gang. But it's not unlike, you know, Enrico Mutti of any who when was it in the late 60s, early 70s. I can't remember the top of my head, but he had an unfortunate demise when he was going to bring natural gas in and pay in euros and not petrodollars. Right. So and then Abe, the same same thing. He had an unfortunate demise when he was going to build the. I know Sakhalin Pipeline to try to save Japanese automobile industry. And without that pipeline, we got Well, the big merger now is between Honda, Nissan and and Mitsubishi. But also you still got Toyota is not out of the woods. Are they going to support Aizu and Suzuki? You know, they're they're consolidating. They're not merging because they're expanding. They're merging because they're shrinking.

Stuart Turley [00:30:24] And that's either merge or not be successful, right?

George McMillan [00:30:28] Yeah. So they got to close down plants. So they might as well cherry pick who's got the best technology and what area and put that together. Right. Okay. Same thing with Volkswagen and Stellantis group in their automobile industries in in Italy. In France. So at the axial ends of Eurasia, without Russian natural gas, there are automobiles. Industries are are collapsing. These are behind us. Okay. There's reasons for that inside those industries. People do talk about China's got the latest and greatest factories. They came from nowhere. So they took the most chances on advanced technology because they had nothing to lose because they're starting from zero. And they're heavily state funded. Right. But they've hit the home run because now they're taking over the EV industry because they got the most lithium. Right. And even their their gasoline and diesel plants are doing very well. I mean, we had deers and great wolves in Iraq the first time I drove them. Yeah, they're garbage, but everybody's talking about they got so much better. So with the with the sanctions on German cars, you know, German Germany was selling, what, Producing about 7 million cars. Now they're only producing around 4 million as shrinking.

Stuart Turley [00:31:42] Fast Shrinking. Very fast.

George McMillan [00:31:44] Shrinking very fast. All right. So now we're coming up to the point where we think that the Trump administration might be overplaying their hand because they might be under the impression several people on different shows have talked about it like like the Duran with the workers and Cristoforo, a few other ones. They might actually think Ukraine is either winning the war or it's a stalemate. No, what I've been talking about for since this thing started just by going by the geopolitical grand strategies. If you move the narrow, if you move the EU and NATO's east, you're moving the tear of trade barrier. So you could put tariffs on Russian goods so that the Russians can't trade west. Right. But following Kennan's five power center doctrine, the more a country is economically integrated through infrastructure, the more they become military and diplomatically integrated. So you're right about that. You're using a trading bloc to put trading barriers and non trading barriers on Russia to stop the trade, to keep the alliance structure going. So that's that's the Firepower Center doctrine of Kennan's ex article in 1950. That's a fact that's advanced in all these books produced by Yale, by the way. So, you know, for yeah, for the, for my few critics out there that wonder where I'm getting the conspiracy theories. Well, I don't know. This is about stopping the pipelines in Eastern Europe is written by Tony Blinken. Right. So I'm I read their books. That's where I get the conspiracy theories. The I know it's, like shocking that people don't read the read the books that their leaders wrote. Right. And yeah, my my rational actor models that are based upon belief, preferences or constraints come right out of the books that they themselves wrote. All right.

Stuart Turley [00:33:28] So then. And then covered all the tracks.

George McMillan [00:33:31] Yeah. The mainstream media doesn't read their own books. Yeah, they don't talk about their own books. Well, I mean, boy, well, they write these books in academia, but these aren't the ones that they promote. Right. They promote their how great they are. Like, I got it. I literally got a book about from Dick Cheney, his time in office or something. And I think I got one, too. Bush being the decider. Right. Right. The grand strategic books that actually form their foreign policy, they don't promote those. All right. Anyway, so I want to play this next clip because I think Kellogg, if this video is accurate, that he's dealing with Putin from a position of strength. And go when I play this next clip, I want people to understand that Russia cannot have an export led growth strategy to Europe anymore. That stopped with the Euromaidan revolution of 2014. Because they moved NATO's east and slapped the tariffs on. Right and the contracts and then they moved tons of arms into the Donbass, the bloc in its aimed the the the armaments go straight towards Melita Pole in Mariupol right next to Rostov on Don. And Crimea, they cut the water off the Crimea. So what they do they cut the water off on Crimea, where Russians Russia has had its Black Sea fleet since 1783 when Catherine the Great took it over from the Turks.

Stuart Turley [00:34:57] Wow.

George McMillan [00:34:58] Yeah. It's actually a tar tar area. It's. It's not Slavic, mostly Tartars. But anyway, they decided to go back to Russia because they're also connected to the Tartars in Tatarstan and Tajikistan and the in the in the Earls in the Central Urals. Wow. And they're also connected to the Tartars in Bulgaria. Okay. Yeah. So beyond that. All right. I do a lot of historical migration. I used to watch tons of videos on that. All right. Overseas.

Stuart Turley [00:35:28] Go ahead and get your video, too. Ready to play? Yeah.

George McMillan [00:35:31] All right.

Stuart Turley [00:35:31] So this is General Kellogg.

George McMillan [00:35:33] Yeah. So this is this is going to be his plan going forward. And he might he might be thinking that they're dealing with more of a position of strength against Putin than not. And I want to get into. Well, let me just play it. We'll talk about it in a minute. Okay.

Video Clip [00:35:48] Russia and Ukraine proposes that the US spend military aid for Ukraine unless it's down a bargaining table with Russia held firm for putting off net membership Ukraine for an extended period in exchange for security guarantees from the US and other powers for Ukraine. Russia would keep control over Ukrainian territory now. Ukraine would not have to recognize Russian sovereignty in those areas, would not try to use force to take the land back. Russia would be released from sanctions after it signs a comprehensive treaty. Kellogg has also said Washington should increase support if Russia refuses to negotiate. Until recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy consistently said We must have all the territories lost.

George McMillan [00:36:36] All right. Let me let me just stop it there. That's enough. I just wanted to stop where he said they wanted all the territory lost. All right. The problem with the problem the problem with Kellogg's agreement is if Putin is not selling any more commerce or any more oil and gas or anything else to Western Europe, then he's got to sell everything. You know, if he can't go west, he's got to go east or south, Right. Every place but Western Europe, because he's pursuing an export led growth strategy to increase to build up his economy, modernize it. So he cannot have his that is, oil and gas and mineral production owned by outside companies because then the profits would end up back in London and Wall Street and Bern, Switzerland. Right. Gazprom is a monopoly that he has refused a state run monopoly that he has refused to break up and sell to to the Western oil companies. Right. Because he's using that for his own internal economic development strategy, because people said, well, Russia is not economically developing under under Yeltsin. It was getting looted. So they got replace Yeltsin with Putin to be more aggressive. He was trying to join the EU, NATO. So they would all be in the same trading bloc or just get rid of Newt, get rid of the E.U. and have just a big free trade zone, because then pursuing the content peace triangle of democracies, interconnected markets and then, yeah, then peace through interdependency. So those options are negated because they move NATO's east. Right. Then there's, of course, arguments of whether, you know, after that Putin is you know, is keeps on getting elected. And that's not really democracy. And whether we really have you get into those arguments but. Right. They have interdependency and that kind of strength. You would have let Putin and anti-NATO. Or you would have gone into the Intermarium plan of making the Baltics, Poland and Ukraine a free trade zone, east and west. And you can't and nobody can put armaments inside them. Right. They would just be a new free trade zone instead of the Warsaw Pact. It would just be a free trade zone. The also was the plan of the Warsaw Pact countries becoming a free trade zone and not having NATO's or the EU move in to them. So that way you would have the whole Warsaw Pact become neutral. And then if you include Austria, Liechtenstein and Switzerland, then you got neutral countries all the way from Central Europe, in Western Europe, all the way to the Russian border. Right. But all of those options were taken off the table by the neocons. And like General Wesley Clark's video talked about, none of this was voted on.

Stuart Turley [00:39:24] Wow.

George McMillan [00:39:25] Okay. None of the people. Yeah. See, the thing about the negative comment that negative comments I do get right is from people who have never heard of this before. Right. The question is, how come they've never heard of this before? See, that's how good propaganda works. Right. Again, the books I'm talking about are written by Tony Blinken or Zbigniew Brzezinski, the National Security advisor, right. Or Center for Strategic and International Studies, or the Project for a New American Century, which is about the Institute. For study of war, which is, you know, also, you know, the The Spectator. Right. And yeah. Okay. So these are the underlying books that those people write. All I'm doing is talking about those. So Putin, is taking over the red area on this map, which is which is the Russian speaking areas that vote heavily in favor of remaining in Russia or the red area is the Russian speaking Orthodox religion area. Right? Orange area is the Catholic Ukrainian speaking area.

Stuart Turley [00:40:31] Which Zelensky is tearing apart.

George McMillan [00:40:34] Yes. So what has occurred, because we don't want to get into conspiracy theories. We're just, in fact. Right. Somebody the West has armed the Catholics to fight the Orthodox. To stop Russian oil. Okay. You look at the map. Look where the war is. Okay. The war is about half in the red area. And I got into a debate. Somebody put my post to a certain four star general, a retired four star general, who is arguing that if Russia moves forward, that they're going to have a guerrilla warfare. And I just wrote back. Since the United States has been talking about this for the last 15 years in Army times and Stars and Stripes. Right. My bet is that Russia won't go any farther than what this electoral map says. Okay. And I have that in writing on LinkedIn from early, I want to say May of 2022, right after the war started. Right. So my bet is in writing. I like to see.

Stuart Turley [00:41:34] And I'm going to just point out that it was my neophyte thinking on this, is that if you look at the map, you see the first layer of once you have Crimea and then you have the one, two, three, four. I thought when the war first started that it that would be at a minimum what Putin wanted to get because I knew that he was after those eight bases in those other bases in Crimea because he needed the the sea bases there and he wanted a land bridge. And so I agree more with your map now based off of the political and people that are there makes even more sense than what I was originally thinking.

George McMillan [00:42:22] Okay, I did these I went over these these maps painstakingly in the working brother videos. Got it. Okay. So I had to put this back. It's it's stupid that I'm having to talk about this in 2025. It really is.

Stuart Turley [00:42:37] Wow.

George McMillan [00:42:38] But that's how good propaganda works. And, you know, I get, what, thousands of videos on other platforms, but on YouTube, you find my brother or you or your show, I might get, like 50.

Stuart Turley [00:42:49] Yeah, we ended up with over 8.5 million transcripts read last year and yours were in the top of the piles there for for a lot of those. So it's it's crazy. Yeah. How how bad Google wants to shut us down.

George McMillan [00:43:03] Right. And on LinkedIn my own friends don't even get my own post in that.

Stuart Turley [00:43:07] Amazing.

George McMillan [00:43:07] Yeah. So if I don't if I only I didn't even bother posting stuff most of this year on I just before Christmas I, I painstakingly put up about let me say about three and a half dozen posts. Let me say about 40 posts. Right. And I put, you know, as I was doing the research for the show, I just thought I'd throw it up there just to see what happened. Those 40 or so posts are carefully sequenced and they lay out the strategic plans for the entire region by competing actors. So if you read them in sequence, it'll be highly predictive. Wow. Doing multiple courses of action because there's a lot of behind the scenes deal because Turkey's trying to move east. And so the neocons think that they're going to ride that tiger and then take over the oil and gas fields and break apart Russia that way. Which brings us back to. I don't think so, because like I've been saying in your videos, it's not in Erdogan's best interest to see Russia break apart or the neo cons to take over Central Asia since the Russian gas stop flowing from directly from Russia to to Europe. Now the Russian gas goes through Turkstream that goes through the Black Sea and circumvents Georgia and through to stand to Baku and then through the well, the Baku, Tbilisi say here pipeline. But the gas is going into the main Turkic pipelines into Bulgaria. All right. Well, so now all the cheap natural gas goes to Erdogan. So I think Putin's withdrawal from Syria is directly, I think Erdogan Aliyev in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan and Putin made a deal that they're now going to control the flow of energy, the critical supplies of energy to into Europe.

Stuart Turley [00:44:55] Wow.

George McMillan [00:44:56] So now those. People now control whether the EU survives another year or two or not. Wow. Close. The more Russian natural gas is cut off and the more they switch to the more expensive forms of energy.

Stuart Turley [00:45:13] Right.

George McMillan [00:45:14] Energy collapses, the more the people complain about it and the populism rises, the more the censorship rises, the more the inflation rises, the more the standard of living collapses. So we're back to what I was saying earlier. Nigel Farage and the UK Marine Le Pen in France, the AfD in in Germany, great party in Austria. You already have Orban in Hungary elected Vito. And right there, right there next to each other. And then the elections in Bulgaria, Romania, especially Romania and Moldova, were up for grabs. All right. Going back to map here, I don't have the map of Moldova, but the Transnistria area, just just to the west of that red line. Well, where is this? Moldova. The eastern part of Moldova, I'll put it that way, is very pro-Russia. And now the natural gas from Adobe is cut off. Their energy is spiking. And Marina Sandu, people want to replace her with the populist president. That would be to buy Russian natural gas again.

Stuart Turley [00:46:20] Exactly.

George McMillan [00:46:21] So after saying Putin basically doesn't want to go far, then farther than Odessa, Well, right now it's just up to her son. Wow. The original statement was he would only take over the Russian speaking areas. But that being said, if he takes over those areas, then he gets the rest of Odessa Oblast. Right. And then he doesn't have to move his army. Well, he's got soldiers in Transnistria, but he doesn't have to take over Moldova or Romania by force. They're going to buy Russian natural gas at half price anyway because it has a price. I mean, its normal selling price is half price of everything else. Okay, I'm being a little bit dramatic, but it's significantly cheaper.

Stuart Turley [00:47:03] You're you're more than half. Yeah. No, it they're they're Russian natural gas now. The markup. I have to go look at the markups that Ukraine was making. You have to remember that the Ukraine, Russian or the Ukraine transit pipeline was 5% of the Ukrainian GDP. That is the fees that Ukraine was making on their GDP. You take a look at the GDP for Russia. Natural gas is now up to 37% energy. Now energy is determined as uranium critical minerals, oil and natural gas. So a lot of energy being shipped down.

George McMillan [00:47:49] Right. So, again, that 5% of their GDP is the transfer fees. And then you build Nord Stream or South Stream. They don't get the cut.

Stuart Turley [00:47:58] Exactly.

George McMillan [00:47:59] So that's why they were stopped diplomatically and sabotage it.

Stuart Turley [00:48:04] Well, we know it was not the skipper in the Gilligan on the on the minnow. Yeah.

George McMillan [00:48:10] No, I think it was.

Stuart Turley [00:48:12] I really got tickled at the Ukrainian that whoever came up with the Ukrainian sailboat. A seal's doing it. You got to be high tech and heavy equipment in order to get those pipelines blown up where they were blown up. It is not a lightweight job.

George McMillan [00:48:31] Yeah. One would think.

Stuart Turley [00:48:33] One would think, yes, the Gilligan will have to ask.

George McMillan [00:48:37] Yeah. I don't think they're coming forward anytime soon anyway. And and the surrounding Baltic countries are, you know, they didn't you know, they didn't exactly send Colombo over there to investigate it. No, no. Or whoever.

Stuart Turley [00:48:51] No. And they if they sent Biden, they did not encourage him with an ice cream cone. But now, George, keep going on this this because this could be the devastating end. The EU and NATO, as you alluded to.

George McMillan [00:49:07] Okay. Because these elections are coming up. They're trying to forestall them. So there's no way they're going to get an abundant amount of natural gas into. I'm going to say Germany, you know, from from the oil fields in the in the the Leviathan oil field, gas field, you know, the fields off the Levant. Right. There's no way that they're going to be oil pipelines that fast. That takes years. There's no way that they're going to build pipelines. Even the ones in in in Syria that aren't that far that are only a couple hundred miles off of the, you know, to t and to the the Turkish pipelines to say, hon. Well, that doesn't even help them. They got Tehran over the mountains into the main pipeline. Going into Bulgaria is what they need to turn that into. That's going to take a couple of years and then it's got to go through Kurdish PKK territory. So it's not going to happen any time soon? No. Under that. Conditions. All Putin has to do is nothing. He can't. He does not have an export led growth strategy to the West. It's got to go east. He can do a deal with Japan. Who is going to have the option of becoming the next Ukraine and attacking China or sitting out of World War three and buy Russian natural gas and sell its cars to Russia. If the US is going to put tariffs on their vehicles for buying Russian gas because it's just like Germany, if you're going to go out of business anyway, who cares about the United States market because you're going out of business anyway. So the reason why I keep on stressing and we've been stressing since last year, the axial ends of Eurasia, because if Germany does the Rattle horse offer plan, our software was rattling how software were the ones that were arguing that Germany should always be connected to the Russian empire. And in it was the Soviet Union by Russian natural gas to feed their industries. And now the arms are back to the right to software integration, and they want to rebuild Nord Stream. But Trump says he's vows to stop Nord Stream if he if Trump vows to stop Nord Stream. Well, then the AfD takes power there. They want unanimously across the board in that party. They want to rebuild their army and reduce the role of NATO's. So then the question becomes within that party, how much do you decrease the role of NATO's? And the EU was different when? I don't know. Tens of billions of dollars a year to the EU that goes to these other countries. And they want they want a German first, you know, make Germany great again.

Stuart Turley [00:51:38] Let me throw this at at this for the Nord Stream pipeline. If President Trump authorizes a country excuse me, a company to buy Nord Stream. Pennies on the dollar, all of a sudden, Trump would have the ability to not only make money, that company would make money off the existing pipeline that would be able to start producing gas immediately. They'd have cash flow. They'd have the business deal. They'd be able to start thinking about how much it would cost, but they'd have cash flow coming in. But you would have President Trump then at that point being able to say how fast those other pipelines would come on. So he would be influencing the election again in Germany. Did I get that right?

George McMillan [00:52:31] Yeah. Yeah, you're right. But then comes. Okay, the obvious question comes up that you basically made between BASF and Gazprom, right. As the two principal shareholders. Right. Why would they include Western companies in it.

Stuart Turley [00:52:45] In order to get around the sanctions?

George McMillan [00:52:47] All right, then how much are those tariffs going to be? How much of those transfer fees is going to be?

Stuart Turley [00:52:52] Exactly.

George McMillan [00:52:53] So if it's too much, afd's going to say, to hell with that, we're just going to nationalize it. Whoever wants to give that country their money back. And then instead of decreasing your increasing because they Trump wants them to increase their defense expenditures anyway. Right. Okay. He's been saying that, which is. I agree with. Absolutely. Very fair. You bet. So within the AfD, you know, we're talking about beetle or hookah there. The argument there is, do you build up the just fear with Naito there or do you decrease that Naito or do you totally phase Naito out and get rid of them? All right. So if if Trump, if Kellogg, you know, you actually you can put that green chair back up so people can look at it if, if the if he takes power in Germany and rebuilds Nord Stream and Trump puts high tariffs on them. Well, I'm just throwing out the question. Why wouldn't they say we're going out of business anyway? We'll take the tariffs. Wow. Well, what? And Warsaw will step outside of the EU. Well, we'll get rid of the EU, and Naito will save $100 billion a year by getting out of those deals. Well, by Russian natural gas. At least we can sell our cars to Russia, Southeast Asia and China. Well, because a half a loaf is better than not.

Stuart Turley [00:54:16] Exactly. Having having a paycheck for your employees so that they can pay their taxes is what it's all about to correct.

George McMillan [00:54:24] So with with Kellogg's plan here and I just put it up. Forget about the delayed Naito membership. Naito was never supposed to move to their border anyway. According to the Reagan Bush administrations with Gorbachev. Exactly right. Bunch of books written on that. So, you know, from Putin and Putin's point of view, why would you even, you know, giving all you're doing then? Because they've done it every single time with the Minsk agreements. And Angela merkel talked about, well, we were never really. Going to carry through with the Minsk agreements because we were just stalling for time to reap, to rebuild or to build up the Ukrainian military. So every pause that they have, the West just keeps on sending more weapons in. So that's it. Take that one off because that's a non nonstarter for that one. Security guarantees. That's a nonstarter, too. If Putin doesn't plan to move his military see past. Well, for me, the Dnieper River is a big dividing line. He might take oblast as well and then make Ukraine not have a part on the Baltic. But then I expect Moldova, Romania and Bulgaria to go back and start buying Russian natural gas just like Germany would. Well, if their energy prices go to rise to the point that their economies crash, there's no benefit to staying in the EU. All right. I want to go back into what do I mean by riverine chokepoints while I'm in? Well, I'm talking about this region. The United States was so quick to move in, move narrow into Romania with so much effort into that. Even at NATO's Security Council's meetings in Bucharest in 2007, where I was starting to get livid.

Stuart Turley [00:56:09] Yeah.

George McMillan [00:56:09] Yeah, it is. Because if you control Bulgaria and Romania, you're controlling the mouth of the Danube River Valley, right? So the Russians. Okay, there's 12 locks on it in the river. I believe they're controlling it. So. So Russia can't. If you can't send natural gas by pipeline, next best thing is ships of oil. You know those low bottom ships that are made to be riverine ships, not oceangoing ships. Right. It's made to keep those ships out of the Danube. So the very fact that that the sea powers is both the US and the UK very, very quickly took you know, went into Bulgaria and Romania is to control the Danube River Valley. And then a couple of years ago, they put 101st Airborne unit in their OC 101st Airborne is a Tier three unit. Whenever you have a Tier three unit someplace, there is a strong correlation that there's Tier one and Tier two units that they're protecting. It's just the standard operating procedures. So, you know, historically speaking, I might add, I do not have any special information. I'm just saying historically, that's that's the way all countries operate.

Stuart Turley [00:57:12] This podcast is for entertainment purposes only.

George McMillan [00:57:15] Entertainment purposes only. So just just a pure guess. So if if Kellogg thinks that if he believes the propaganda that Colonel Douglas MacGregor talks about all the time, that since Russia is not moving, it's never really tried to take territory. That contact line's been relatively static for the past few years. Right. Okay. My argument has always been and there's Duran, people argue the same thing because I just look at what's strategic, what's what's Russia's strategic interest. It's their Black Sea fleet in Crimea. The report in Rostov on Don and no, Boris is outside of days off state. So it's just it's just to keep their ports from being blockaded. Now, I want everybody to go back and watch that strategy stop video on my hand blockading people's ports so they understand where I'm getting this from. I have I have my hands box right behind me over there. I didn't bring them out on the table, but people can just watch those videos and they'll see where I'm getting it from. Right. So you can take off. Well, there's if Kellogg thinks that he's dealing from a position of strength against Putin, well, as long as Russia has dominant defensive positions and the West keeps on feeding the Ukrainian army in front of their artillery pieces, there is no reason for Russia to change its strategy. No, None. Zero. No. All right. The ambassador that was in Kabul was complaining in 2021. I don't want to you know, I'm not going to mention him, but he was because I mean, he's a really is a nice guy. But but he was complaining that that tell you, okay, he was frantic because the Taliban's taking over territory blaming him for being upset because we're all upset over that. All right. But practically speaking, because I was there, there's no reason for the Taliban to negotiate anything. If you're winning decisively on the battlefield. Right. You know, you're back to Clausewitz theory or since you know the basic elements. So there's no real reason for Putin to even talk to Kellogg. If it's the Lenski in the last bit of that, once all the all the land back. Well, if you want all the land back, then you have NATO's armaments on the border on the Azoff see that can shut it down with artillery fire they were able to completely block Russia's only southward flowing river. There is no way there is not a snowball's chance in hell that Putin is going to allow that because that's why they did the Russo Ukrainian invasion anyway in the first place.

Stuart Turley [00:59:53] Was to get no smokes, Batman.

George McMillan [00:59:55] It was to me. Move Necro Armament away from the ass off C And they're not going to go much beyond that because they're not going to want to get into guerilla warfare. They don't make money off that. That cost them money. Right. And they don't want to have their production and wealth stopped by a C power, you know, applying their C power strategy by taking over riverine and terrestrial choke points, which is what moving Naito Armament right next to Rostov on Don and and Crimea would do.

Stuart Turley [01:00:26] Exact.

George McMillan [01:00:27] Off Naito from that region on purpose. They're not going to give that back because it's strategic.

Stuart Turley [01:00:34] Wow.

George McMillan [01:00:36] I'm going back and watch the Caspian report on the Intermarium plan. It's on Caspian Reports, but on there he posted it like 3 or 4 years ago or something. And people can watch videos on the Three Seas initiative on YouTube so they know what alternatives that the U.S. and the UK bypassed. They're pursuing cannons, fire power center doctrine. Yes, it is. And John Lewis got his book and yeah, his his and his other books on grand strategy. So there's I don't see Kellogg's plan being feasible because all Putin has to do is do nothing. He has no export led growth strategy to the West. He's got under these conditions that are posted by on D.W. video that came out a few days ago. He's got no reason to talk to Trump whatsoever. So now I'm wondering what Trump is going to offer to him, because all of Russia's gas is going through Turkey now to Europe indirectly. Right now, the conflict is going to be between Trump and Erdogan, who's a neighbor. Yeah. Wow. Okay. So if Trump keeps on pushing this, you still there? Okay. If Trump keeps on pushing this, then you get the scenario of Nigel Farage, Marine Le Pen, the Freedom Party or Bon Eco Virtue or Jessica in Romania, a different government, you know, a pro Romanian government that's going to buy Russian natural gas in Moldova. Right? Probably followed by Bulgaria. Right. And you already had the dream Party in Georgia. So this what what in Speakman terms is the cordon sanitaire to wall off Russia and choke off their international trade is then going to all fall into populist hands, which are probably going to the west, we'll call it pro Nader. I mean pro brute, right? In reality is just going to be neutral.

Stuart Turley [01:02:25] Their their their pro their own country, which is going to be pro de facto pro Putin because Putin just wants to trade.

George McMillan [01:02:33] Right. So it's all over natural gas like we did in the long form video that we will get back to you. Right now, we're trying to catch people off the current news. Wow. In context of the sea power versus land power strategies. So, you know, the premier book on on that is is fireman's book, right? You know, this is is what his 1942 book, America's Strategy in World Politics, written while he was at at Yale. And then that gave right you know can in the bushes all went to Yale. You know, John Lewis Gaddis and their professors at Yale also teach at Newport at the Naval War College. And every and every summer they had the grand strategies classes where all the Ivy League colleges plus, you know, universities, Chicago and Stanford all convene their classes. What I've been arguing in the in the in the sea power versus land power slide set was the major the major financial firms send their economists there that they want them keyed in on these on these strategies where they want the integration of economic development theory and grand strategies. They do not tell everybody else. Right. So every time I'm talking to an MBA that was like, can't get past that learning curve. You're talking to the people that are not invited to those classes. Right. All right. We'll end it there. We covered a lot of ground today.

Stuart Turley [01:03:53] It was. But I think it was very factual as far as what's needed now for the new administration to know.

George McMillan [01:04:01] Right. So I just I wonder what their strategy. Okay. Trump is very good at 340 chess or whatever. Right. I wonder what he's going to do in this area because he's either he's got to replace the Russian natural gas that stopped and he's got to stop. He's got to stop the bleeding. He's got to stop the German automobile industry and chemicals industries from collapsing. He's got to stop the French automobile industries from collapsing. And any Italian.

Stuart Turley [01:04:28] In order to combat the Chinese electric vehicle trade, they he's got to prop up the others. And that makes sense for me to say It makes more sense for President Trump to push for some natural gas to come through a U.S. country company through Nord Stream so that he can control it. I mean, I that's almost what I would want. But who knows?

George McMillan [01:04:56] But then why would why would Putin agree to that?

Stuart Turley [01:04:59] Well, if he wants to go to end more and more of the sanctions, if you're looking at Kellogg's plan there and part of the sanction relief would be what I would do, because he's had several. He just had a LNG tanker traveling around that they finally got sanctions and got it and it locked down for three months and it's now sitting in the Arctic. It went back to the Arctic LNG to facility. So I could see where Putin would want some sanctions relief and that would be the only reason for him to allow that.

George McMillan [01:05:37] Yeah, But if it's okay. The counterargument to that is and I'm not taking a particular side because.

Stuart Turley [01:05:43] I'm not either because I don't have a you know, I don't think I still have all the information yet.

George McMillan [01:05:47] What we're just doing we're just doing game theory analysis here. Exactly. Because if I were Putin, I'd be like, well, they've already cut me off for the past two decades or two and a half decades. Right. This is I'd rather bang my head against the wall rather than talk to, you know, talk to anybody in the West anymore. Right. I'm just going to deal with what? China, India, Iran and Japan. Right. Focused on those areas because now he's got a chance. Okay. I want to go back to why does trying to keep on doing the practice invasions of Taiwan? I do not think it's actually to invade Taiwan. It's to make this to send the message that any event of a war, if China gets cut off from oil, that the Strait of Malacca, Strait of Hormuz, the Strait of Malacca, that they're going to shut down this the South China Sea. So then, you know, Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan will not get any oil out of the Indonesian area. That's right. He's telling them. So what is he telling them? He's telling all those. He's telling South Korea principally rebuild, build those pipelines, leave the U.S. alliance and sit out of World War three in luxury. Right. That's the message of surrounding Taiwan is.

Stuart Turley [01:07:04] And it's funny you say that the there's a major telecommunications cable that was just cut right off of outside of Taiwan yesterday. So, whoops.

George McMillan [01:07:15] They're being cut all over the place. Turnabout is fair play. Covert operations. Nobody takes credit for it. Right. So it's every every side blames the other. So. Yeah. But it indicates that there is all these covert activities, but it's principally over energy. Well, that's why we're on energy news. Be discussing.

Stuart Turley [01:07:35] This. I happen to know the owner. Yeah.

George McMillan [01:07:38] Yeah. Can you deal with that guy?

Stuart Turley [01:07:41] No, he's an asshole. Well, everybody. That's right, I am.

George McMillan [01:07:44] All right. But anyway, getting back to it. Yeah. I'm very curious to see how this works out, because I'm just saying, I'm just. We haven't done the slide set on my strategic plans. I did them on working brother for the strategic plans of of Russia. What their energy is. But you know talking about we need to do that slide set. But anyway, we're going as fast as we can.

Stuart Turley [01:08:05] I'll tell you what. Let's go ahead and stop here, George, and we will pick this up recording either in the next two days here and I'll get this turned into the staff. So I'll have your LinkedIn information there and so the people can get a hold of you. Because again, I have said this before, if I was an oil and gas executive wanting to look at putting in a pipeline somewhere, I would call you to contract you for consulting dollars. If I was an incoming administration with a President Trump that happens to have a President Trump there, I would call you and say, Hey, I need you to help get my ear information to my war colleges because all that information has been stripped down. That's just me.

George McMillan [01:08:46] I think I could have my house droned instead. But, you know, whatever the.

Stuart Turley [01:08:51] Option is with.

George McMillan [01:08:53] Stranger things have happened. I know I'm not friends with Hillary, so I'm.

Stuart Turley [01:08:57] No hunter and I do not hang out as what you just said. Right.

George McMillan [01:09:02] And yeah, it's. So anyway. Yeah, we'll do. We'll pick it up there next time because I'm just very curious. Yeah. There's no reason I cannot think of a logical reason for Putin to even talk to Trump or even even to entertain this for five seconds. But if everybody I want everybody to actually watch this video, get this, the woman, this the intelligence expert in that video has no idea it's over Russian natural gas. Well, the intelligence expert in that video has no fundamental understanding of what's occurring.

Stuart Turley [01:09:35] Isn't that funny?

George McMillan [01:09:36] I want people to think about that.

Stuart Turley [01:09:38] Oops. Yeah, Well, with that, George, again, this seemed like five minutes to me, so thank you very much for your time. I do apprecia te you.