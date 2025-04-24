ENB Pub Note: Earlier this week, I published: "Bill looking to permanently ban oil and gas activities off California" on the Energy News Beat Substack. And it was pointing out that the energy policies in California are an absolute travesty. I have a podcast scheduled to record next week with Mike Umbro and Ronald Stein, both great United States energy thought leaders who live in California, to discuss this topic.

Why is it that Governor Newsom has bragged for years that he wants to make gasoline and diesel so expensive that people won't be able to drive? Now, when refineries have to close due to the regulatory process, and he has single-handle ended drilling in California, why are oil and gas companies leaving?

When energy prices get high, regimes change - it is a fact of life, and people in Democrat run states are tired of the high energy prices. When will Californians not vote these dictators into office anymore?

Ronald Stein has said it for a while. Governor Newsom's policies have turned California into a National Security risk. He has openly attacked the oil and gas industry for years, trying to cut the supply side without impacting the demand side.

Wait, What? Newsom wants to ensure oil refineries can continue to operate profitably in California—ha! Bull Hockey.

E&E News, by Politico, points out that Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to ensure oil refineries can continue to operate profitably in California, as he wrote in a letter to a top energy regulator on Monday. Hat tip to Mike Sommers, on X.

What happened: Newsom asked California Energy Commission Vice Chair Siva Gunda to “redouble” his efforts to make sure refiners “continue to see the value in serving the California market, even as demand for fossil fuels continues its gradual decline over the coming decades.”

“I am directing you … to reinforce the State’s openness to a collaborative relationship and our firm belief that Californians can be protected from price spikes and refiners can profitably operate in California — a market where gasoline demand will still exist for years to come,” wrote Newsom.

Governor Newsom has built a career demonizing the U.S. oil and natural gas industry. Now he wants California refineries to stay open. Some ideas, Governor: Scrap your EV mandate, stop villainizing American energy workers, and end the costly refinery regulations YOU put in… pic.twitter.com/Rb5ss3uurd — Mike Sommers (@mj_sommers) April 24, 2025

When will California quit being a National Security issue for the rest of the United States? I can answer that - When Californians realize they have one of the most corrupt political systems on the planet, and do something about it. Vote all elected officials out, and start over.

I am really looking forward to my interviews with Mike Umbro and Ronald Stein.