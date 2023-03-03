New Zealand firm eyes Permian for water purification pilot
A recently concluded financing effort is funding five customer trials of a water purification technology. One trial will be located in the Houston area while a second trial will be located around Orla near the Texas-New Mexico border.
Components for the pilot have started arriving at Aquafortus’ Houston facility and beginning in mid-March, Aquafortus eng…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.