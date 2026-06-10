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Ron Wiggins's avatar
Ron Wiggins
27m

“And the rest of the states are also facing self-fulfilling wounds if we don’t get involved in local elections and make our voices heard. “

So right Stu. “Local elections” where the rubber meets the road. Return to PRECINCT voting, counted by hand, the ONLY way to restore TRUST!

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