New York CANCELS Offshore Wind

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley cover several significant headlines. They discuss Biden's decision to block drilling in Alaska, highlighting the political motivations behind it and its potential impact on the state's economy. They also touch on the cancellation of offshore wind projects in New York due to cost issues, the Biden administration reconsidering power plant pollution rules, and the failure of sanctions on Moscow, attributed to Russia's resilience and lessons learned from Iran. Additionally, they analyze Oman LNG's ten-year gas supply agreement with Turkey, emphasizing its implications for global energy dynamics and the growing importance of LNG. The podcast also briefly mentions the fluctuation in oil prices due to geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran, with markets remaining relatively quiet overall.
Biden set to block millions of acres in Alaska from oil, gas drilling in Earth Day action
The Biden administration is planning to block oil and gas drilling across millions of acres in an Alaskan reserve, which Congress specifically set aside for resource development. The Department of Interior (DOI) is expected to finalize regulations on Friday, […]
3 offshore wind projects nixed in New York
New York canceled power contracts for three offshore wind projects Friday, citing a turbine maker’s plans to scrap its biggest machines. The news is a heavy blow to the U.S. offshore wind industry and a […]
Biden administration considers scrapping its cutting-edge proposal to slash power plant pollution
CNN – The Biden administration is contemplating scrapping the most cutting-edge aspect of its highly anticipated and impactful power plant pollution rules, two sources familiar with the plan told CNN. The administration may also allow […]
Former UN staffer offers view on why sanctions on Moscow failed
The Russian economy has withstood all Western efforts to break it, an expert has told RT Western attempts to derail the Russian economy by imposing thousands of sanctions, cutting it off from the SWIFT payment […]
Oman LNG signs 10-year gas supply agreement with Turkey’s Botas Petroleum
Muscat – Oman LNG Company announced on Friday the signing of a new sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with Turkey’s Botas Petroleum Pipeline Corporation. Under the agreement, Oman LNG will supply 1mn metric tonnes per annum […]
