New neodymium-doped material can fish uranium out of seawater
Since the 1960s, researchers have been turning to an unlikely harvesting ground for uranium: the world’s oceans. Now, an Australian-led team has moved the prospect of sea-based uranium harvesting another step forward with a cheap and easy-to-make material.
As the planet begins its slow move away from carbon-based fuel sources, alternative energies are co…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.