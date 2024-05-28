New Microgrid to Provide Resilience for a Houston Data Center and the Grid
The construction of a new 17-MW microgrid for ViVaVerse Solutions, a colocation data center services provider, was announced this week.
Located at the former Compaq Computer/HPE headquarters in Houston, the more than 90-acre ViVa Center campus is being re-imagined as a mixed-use technology hub that will be home to a high-performance computing data center…
