During a spring heat wave this week, ISO New England turned to oil-fired generation at scale — reportedly up to 8 GW — because natural gas pipelines were already full. This wasn’t a January polar vortex. It was May.

Jack Prandelli had a great post on X about this.

The event underscores a hard truth: grids must be engineered for reliability under all conditions with the lowest possible environmental impact. They cannot depend on intermittent resources that only deliver part of the time.

What Happened This Week

A heat wave drove up air-conditioning demand. Natural gas infrastructure hit constraints. Dual-fuel and oil-fired units ramped up to keep the lights on. Market watchers monitoring real-time ISO-NE data noted the heavy oil burn as the system relied on on-site stored fuel rather than pipeline gas.

This mirrors the January 2026 winter storm, when oil at times supplied over a third of New England’s electricity. The pattern is clear: when gas deliverability is constrained, expensive, higher-emitting oil fills the gap.

Enbridge recently launched Project Beacon, proposing ~300 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) of new capacity on the Algonquin Gas Transmission system into New England, with a target in-service date of 2030. Combined with other enhancements, it could deliver up to 375 mmcfd of additional gas by the end of the decade. The company claims this could save up to $2 billion annually by reducing peak oil burn and costly spot LNG purchases.

Climate advocates have long opposed such infrastructure. Yet every barrel of oil burned because a gas pipe was full represents a direct consequence of those blocks — higher emissions, higher costs, and continued reliance on one of the dirtiest backup fuels.

New England’s Energy Mix (2025 Data)

New England has made progress shifting away from coal and heavy oil. However, the system still depends heavily on natural gas for both capacity and energy, with nuclear providing a steady baseload and renewables growing but remaining variable.2025 Generation Mix (Net Energy for Load – ISO-NE):

Natural Gas: 51%

Nuclear: 23%

Renewables (total): 12% (Solar ~4.1%, Wind ~3.9%, Refuse ~2.2%, Wood ~1.7%, others)

Hydro: 6%

Net Imports: 7%

Oil: ~1%

Coal & Other: <1%

Key Capacity Context (2025/2026):

Total generating capability: ~29,300 MW

Natural gas primary fuel capacity: ~14,000 MW (nearly half the fleet)

Significant dual-fuel capability exists (many gas units can switch to distillate oil)

Oil-fired capacity remains available for peaking and emergencies, though utilization is normally very low

Note: These are annual averages. During stress events (winter cold snaps or summer heat waves), the instantaneous mix shifts dramatically toward oil and gas as intermittent output varies and fuel constraints bite.

Grids Must Be Designed for Resiliency First

True resiliency requires:

Firm, dispatchable capacity that can run when needed (nuclear, efficient gas, hydro, and yes, limited oil peakers as a last resort).

Fuel diversity and deliverability — pipelines, storage, and on-site fuel inventories.

Transmission and interconnection strength.

Overbuilding + storage for renewables, but never assuming they will be there during peaks or lulls.

Intermittent sources (wind and solar) are valuable additions, but they are inherently part-time. A grid cannot be decarbonized by pretending otherwise. When you block the infrastructure that would allow cleaner natural gas to displace oil during constraints, you get the opposite of progress: more oil burned, more emissions, and higher costs.

New England has some of the most ambitious decarbonization targets in the U.S. Burning oil in May (or January) because pipelines are constrained makes those targets harder to hit, not easier. You cannot decarbonize a grid that repeatedly falls back on oil at peak demand.

The Path Forward

Pragmatic, resilient decarbonization looks like this:

Approve and build needed gas infrastructure (like Project Beacon) as a bridge fuel to cut oil use immediately.

Accelerate firm, low-carbon resources — nuclear (including SMRs), hydro, and long-duration storage.

Expand transmission and interconnection within the United States. Do NOT rely on Canada for anything. Energy Security Starts at home, and we have seen them weaponize energy to prove a point.

Maintain fuel security and on-site inventories.

Let markets and engineering, not ideology, drive the transition.

Blocking pipelines while demanding rapid decarbonization is a recipe for exactly what we saw this week: a grid that survives by burning oil.

Resiliency with the least environmental impact is not optional. It is the foundation. New England’s recent experience proves that ignoring infrastructure and fuel reality doesn’t make the problems go away — it just makes them dirtier and more expensive.

You have heard me say, “Energy Security Starts at home and your Energy Dominance is displayed through your exports.”

Well, your grid should be defined with a new “Levelized Cost of Energy” and not a Levelized Cost of Electricity”. I am working on a few things, and Jack's post was on point.

Oh, and the cause of the grid failures, wait for it, Net Zero.

New England states (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont) have pursued policies supporting a cleaner, lower-emission electricity grid for decades. These primarily include Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) or Renewable Energy Standards (RES), the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), long-standing energy efficiency (EE) programs, and net metering for distributed generation.

While explicit “net zero” targets (typically 80%+ GHG reductions or net-zero emissions by 2050, with some states aiming for 100% renewable/clean electricity sooner) are more recent, the foundational mechanisms date back 20–30+ years. They have driven renewable integration, emissions reductions, demand reduction, and distributed resources on the regional grid managed by ISO New England.

These policies operate through state mandates that influence wholesale markets, utility procurement, REC trading, and long-term contracts, while ISO-NE handles regional reliability, capacity, and transmission planning.

1. Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS/RES) — The Core Supply-Side Policy Since the Late 1990s

All six states have RPS/RES requirements that obligate electricity suppliers to source increasing shares of power from eligible renewables (via Renewable Energy Certificates, or RECs). Several states were early adopters.

Massachusetts: Framework from 1997 electric restructuring; RPS obligations began around 2003 (starting low and ramping). Class I (new renewables) has increased significantly and continues (e.g., toward 35% by 2030 +1% annually thereafter, with no firm end date in some descriptions). Supplemented by a Clean Energy Standard (CES) covering broader low/zero-carbon resources.

Connecticut: RPS since 1998; Class I renewables ramping toward ~40% by 2030, with a zero-emissions electricity requirement by 2040.

Maine: RPS since 1999; 80% renewables by 2030 and a statewide 100% renewables target by 2050.

Rhode Island: RES since 2004; ramping aggressively to 100% renewables by 2033.

New Hampshire: RPS since 2007; more moderate target of 25.2% by 2025.

Vermont: RES formalized in 2015 (earlier voluntary elements); updated to 100% renewable by 2035, with tiers for new/existing resources, in-state generation, and “energy transformation” (efficiency/electrification).

Impact on the grid: These policies have driven substantial renewable development and REC trading across the region. They integrate into ISO-NE markets and are supplemented by state long-term contracts (e.g., for offshore wind). Combined with other policies, they contribute to the shifting resource mix.2. Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) — Market-Based Carbon Pricing Since ~2009RGGI is a cooperative cap-and-trade program among New England states (plus others) that caps and reduces CO₂ emissions from the power sector.

Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2005; the first compliance period and auctions began around 2009.

It sets a declining emissions cap, auctions allowances, and uses proceeds for clean energy, efficiency, and consumer benefits.

It has provided a direct price signal in power sector dispatch and achieved measurable emissions reductions over ~15–17 years.

This functions as a key regional “grid program” tool for decarbonization, complementing state RPS policies.3. Energy Efficiency Programs — Decades of Demand-Side ReductionsNew England has some of the nation’s strongest and longest-running ratepayer-funded EE programs (accelerated after late-1990s restructuring in most states).

Programs promote efficient appliances, lighting, HVAC, weatherization, and more.

The region consistently ranks at or near the top nationally (Massachusetts, Vermont, Rhode Island, and Connecticut frequently in top tiers).

Investments have been substantial: roughly $7.8 billion budgeted 2015–2022, with another ~$10.7 billion expected 2024–2033.

EE is treated as a resource in ISO-NE planning and capacity markets.

Grid impact: Since around 2005, EE combined with behind-the-meter solar has helped flatten or reduce net annual energy use in the region, despite economic and population factors. It lowers overall demand, reduces peak needs, and eases pressure on supply-side resources.

4. Net Metering and Distributed Generation — Supporting “Grid-Edge” Renewables

Net metering (or successor tariffs) allows customers with on-site generation (primarily solar) to offset their usage and receive credits for excess power exported to the grid.

Roots trace to federal PURPA (1978) and early state implementations; Massachusetts had foundational frameworks in the 1980s.

Policies are well-established across New England and have supported rapid growth in distributed solar (~7,500 MW nameplate across the region, with hundreds of thousands of installations).

Behind-the-meter solar now meaningfully reduces bulk system demand (e.g., thousands of GWh annually in recent data).

Policies have evolved with caps, interconnection rules, and integrations like storage or virtual power plants (VPPs) for grid services.

These support localized net-zero energy concepts while contributing resources to the broader grid.

Overall Grid Impacts via ISO New England

State policies have driven a multi-decade shift in the resource mix:

Pre-2000s/early markets: Higher reliance on coal and oil.

Post-restructuring (markets opened ~2003): Natural gas became dominant (~55% of recent generation) as a lower-emitting bridge fuel, alongside nuclear (~25%).

Renewables (wind + solar) now contribute meaningfully (~13%+ of generation in recent data), with hydro adding more; the interconnection queue is dominated by wind, solar, and storage.

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Key effects:

Significant power-sector emissions reductions (aided by RGGI and plant retirements).

Growth in behind-the-meter resources and EE as grid resources.

Need for transmission upgrades and longer-term planning (ISO-NE conducts studies modeling pathways to state decarbonization goals).

Challenges around winter reliability (due to electrification of heating + variable renewables), costs, and the need for firm clean resources or storage.

Most states now have explicit net-zero or deep-decarbonization targets by 2050 (or sooner for 100% renewable/clean electricity in places like Rhode Island and Vermont), building directly on the RPS, RGGI, EE, and DER foundations established over decades.

In short, the “net zero energy” progress on New England grids rests on RPS/RES policies (from the late 1990s onward), RGGI (since ~2009), mature EE programs, and net metering frameworks. These have operated as coordinated state-driven mechanisms within the regional ISO-NE wholesale markets for 20–30 years, steadily increasing renewables, cutting emissions intensity until you have to fire up oil, then it gets worse, and integrating distributed resources—while setting the stage for today’s use of oil for emergency use, and we are not even in Summer.

The misunderstanding of how wind and solar are made with fossil fuels, and thinking that they just show up and work and have a zero pollution footprint, is a fallacy that needs to be addressed. Oil, natural gas, coal, and critical minerals are used throughout the process, and, as Gene Nelson, Ph.D. said on my podcast, “Grids with Wind and Solar,” these grids have higher CO2 emissions due to their intermittency and the need for backup power. He was spot on, and when you look at this past week, burning oil just to keep the grid stable is not good, but it is better than what Germany did. They blew up their coal plants so they could not be used.

And as The Electric Grandma (Merdeth Anguin, Voted By Energy News Beat as a National Treasure) has often said, we need more nuclear power yesterday. Nuclear is the best choice we have, and natural gas is the second best, but in the short term, natural gas can bring more GWs to the grid, and we should be adding pipelines and natural gas plants until they are replaced by nuclear.

The key problem with wind and solar is that the treadmill of 10 trillion dollars we have spent to only gain 3% energy will not get us to an oil and natural gas-free market.

Oh, and my last rant today, please do not allow a “Smart Meter” on your house - if you do, you need to build shield barriers to protect the radio output - just file this away, and check the numbers. Smart meters are not good.

Oh, I lied about my last rant. If the UN can admit that their climate fear-mongering is based upon lies and made-up numbers, we need to focus on the local level of educating politicians that Net Zero is not good for America.

Thank you to all of our great patrons, subscribers, and sponsors!

We are scheduling another interview with Jack, and I highly recommend The Merchant's News Substack.

Appendix: Sources & LinksPrimary Event Source

Jack Prandelli on X (May 20, 2026):

— Highlights 8 GW oil burn during May heat wave and gas constraints. @jackprandelli

ISO New England Official Data

Resource Mix page (2025 generation data): https://www.iso-ne.com/about/key-stats/resource-mix

Main site & real-time tools:

https://www.iso-ne.com/

and https://www.iso-ne.com/isoexpress

Key stats: ~29,300 MW total capability; gas ~14,000 MW capacity. iso-ne.com

Pipeline Proposal

Enbridge Project Beacon (Algonquin expansion, ~300 mmcfd, target 2030): Recent announcements confirm the project and potential to reduce oil/LNG reliance. Coverage includes WBUR, Commonwealth Beacon, and industry reports (May 2026). wbur.org

Additional Context on Past Events

EIA and regional reporting on January 2026 winter oil burn (up to ~40% of generation at peaks).

ISO-NE operational reports on fuel constraints and dual-fuel switching.

All data reflects the best publicly available information as of May 2026. Real-time grid conditions can vary; readers should check ISO-NE directly for the latest fuel mix and operations data.

Article prepared for Energy News Beat Channel. Focus: truthful analysis of grid reliability, infrastructure, and pragmatic decarbonization.