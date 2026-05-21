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Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
3h

.Well stated, Stu. ..... Grids Must Be Designed for Resiliency First

True resiliency requires:

Firm, dispatchable capacity that can run when needed (nuclear, efficient gas, hydro, and yes, limited oil peakers as a last resort)...... Dispatchability is the key concept. Highly-promoted solar and wind are not dispatchable because their energy is not under human control to meet human needs.

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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
3h

Everyone needs to know that loading grids with wind and solar is a recipe for disaster because they provide nothing at night when there is little or no wind.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-aint-capacity

Everyone also needs to know how to access the dashboard for their local grid and have a look at breakfast and dinner time to see if they will still get hot meals if the grids keep loading up with wind and solar and driving out coal.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/will-windpower-heat-your-breakfast

People also need to know about the WIND DROUGHT TRAP and the tipping point where sufficient coal has been driven out to make the grid vulnerable to failure on windless nights when there is any other stress from extreme weather or power station outages.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/defusing-the-wind-drought-trap-revised

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