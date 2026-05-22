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rebrannin@aol.com's avatar
rebrannin@aol.com
11h

Thank you. For me the fallacies of wind solar are evident in California and New York. The correlation is showing cause of Democratic Party emotional logic rather than factual reasoning.

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1 reply by Stu Turley
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
15h

Dr. Lars comment about people who don't understand the physics of the grid manage the grid will cause an issue - I give you ERCOT.

Another one - each nation needs to make their own decisions not some UN opinion.

And the grand daddy - wind and solar are the most expensive and become more expensive the more you have.

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1 reply by Stu Turley
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