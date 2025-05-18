Energy News Beat

Energy News Beat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie's avatar
Julie
1h

Hoax net zero

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Stu Turley
Lee's avatar
Lee
4h

Regulated utilities are very useful to politicians who want to raise taxes and blame somebody else.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Stu Turley
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sandstone Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture