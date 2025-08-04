Net Zero by 2050: EU vs. USA

This will be a fun story to watch unfold over the next few years. The EU will be Net Zero when they are totally deindustrialized in a financial collapse and have no business, but the United States may be rolling as we build reactors on a massive scale.

The world is splitting into two different camps. Net Zero and deindustrialization or following energy sanity and financial rewards.

Daily Standup Top Stories

August 3, 2025 Clark Savage

In a bold move to revitalize America’s energy sector, President Donald Trump has unveiled ambitious plans to quadruple U.S. nuclear power capacity by 2050, targeting an addition of 300 GW of new nuclear energy. This […]

August 3, 2025 Clark Savage

Europe’s ambitious pursuit of net-zero emissions by 2050 was once hailed as a bold step toward a sustainable future. However, as the continent grapples with skyrocketing energy prices, industrial decline, and heightened geopolitical vulnerabilities, it’s […]

August 2, 2025 Clark Savage

ENB Pub Note: This story is from David Blackmon’s Substack and is an outstanding update on offshore wind in the United States. We highly recommend subscribing to his Substack. We want to thank the Department […]

August 3, 2025 Clark Savage

In a testament to operational excellence, Chevron Corporation (CVX) has achieved record-breaking oil and gas production in the second quarter of 2025, positively influencing its earnings despite headwinds from lower commodity prices. This milestone underscores […]

August 1, 2025 Clark Savage

In a challenging energy landscape marked by fluctuating oil prices, ExxonMobil Corporation (XOM) has delivered a robust second-quarter 2025 earnings report, underscoring the strength of its upstream operations. The company’s performance was significantly bolstered by […]

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 – Intro

00:06 – Trump’s Nuclear Energy Overhaul Sparks Unfounded Alarms over Safety

03:33 – Net Zero Has Cost Europe’s Energy Future

06:33 – Whales, Fishermen Heave Sighs of Relief as Burgum Cancels Offshore Wind

11:44 – Markets Update

19:34 – Rig Count Update

19:43 – Frac Count Update

22:22 – Chevron’s Record Oil and Gas Output Boosts Earnings Amid Price Challenges

25;12 – ExxonMobil Q2 Earnings Boosted by Record Permian Output – What should investors look for?

28:09 – Outro

Follow Michael On LinkedIn and X

Follow Stu on LinkedIn and X

ENB Top News

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

ENB Trading Desk

Oil & Gas Investing

Need Power For Your Data Center, Hospital, or Business?

Is Oil and Gas An Investment for You?

– Get in Contact With The Show –

Video Transcription edited for grammar. We disavow any errors unless they make us look better or smarter.

Michael Tanner: [00:00:00] Net zero by 2050, EU versus USA. Next on the Energy Newsbeat Daily Standup. [00:00:05][5.7]

Stuart Turley: [00:00:13] Trump’s nuclear energy overhaul sparks unfounded alarms of safety. In a bold mood to reactivate America’s energy sector, President Donald Trump has unveiled ambitious plans to quadruple US nuclear power by capacity by 2050. Michael, this is absolutely amazing. The overhaul includes executive orders aimed at reforming Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the NRC, accelerating deployment of activate advanced nuclear technologies and streamlining the regulatory process. But Michael, wait a minute. We’re not sure if we want to go that fast. Christopher Hansen, The recently fired NRC chairman highlighted this issue, stating that his termination was contrary to existing law and long-stand precedent. I’m wondering if he was a member of the Deep State, is my opinion. Organizations like the Bull of the Atomic Sinus also critiqued the approach. Now, Michael, on this story, I just interviewed James Walker, who is the CEO of Nanonuclear Energy’s Breakthrough. Let me explain what he said. He said they’ve got two reactors they’ve got licensing for. But guess what they’re building? Two. Plants that once they get their reactors done at the same time, they’re building the plants at the time so they can mass produce quality control nuclear modular nuclear reactor. They’re going to have controls on these things. And I think that if you had the old way of looking at how regulatory processes is done, I’d be a little worried, but guess what? They’re doing it under strict guidelines and they’re going to have mass produced nuclear reactors. That’s different. And I that’s the only way we’re going make all of the numbers that president Trump wants to hit. [00:02:07][113.8]

Michael Tanner: [00:02:08] Well, and I also think the interesting part about this is the regulatory environment is really holding back the private investment in this. If there was an ability to actually turn a nuclear facility online, use it to do other things, power a data center, actually sell energy to the grid, I think you’d see a lot more nanonuclear-style companies coming out and wanting to innovate in this space. I think the fact that they’ve done this and have been doing it for years, despite the regulatory. Handcuffs that they have is actually really impressive. So I encourage everybody to go check out that interview you did with James Walker, CEO over there at Nanonuclear. But I think you hit the nail on the head. I think these quadrupling nuclear power capacity by 2050, that’s what he said. And the correct term you use in the article, it’s ambitious. Why is it ambitious? Well, because of the regulatory framework. And luckily, we have somebody as the Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright, who specifically, specifically understands that. Right. Now, do I think we’re going to be able to hit this? I don’t know. I don’t know. It’s an ambitious massive reform. I love this. You said, you know, you also wrote here in this article that Trump’s strategy is outlined in multiple executive orders that he signed back in May of 2025, which includes the reform of the nuclear Tory regular commission, which calls for a comprehensive review of all the NRC regulations within 18 months and sets aggressive deadlines for permitting and licensing, which is exactly what we need. [00:03:30][82.5]

Stuart Turley: [00:03:30] Yep, I agree. Roll to net zero has cost Europe’s energy future. You can’t buy this kind of entertainment. Europe’s ambitions pursuit of net zero emissions by 2050 was once hauled as Michael, guess what? A bold step towards a sustainable future until you remove the subsidies. However, contingent grapples with skyrocketing energy prices, industrial decline, and heightened geopolitical problems, it has Ace. Deep cost. Germany’s de-industrialization is a cautionary tale. So goes Germany, so goes the European Union. Compounding this, the cutoff of cheap Russian natural gas fall in the 2022 thing. Michael, France over the last several years, maybe the last eight years has deep- quit paying their maintenance and they’re still running at a fraction of what they could on their nuclear because they go oopsies we don’t like nuclear so they quit paying for their maintenance and they can only bring part of their fleet back online so this is really pretty pretty sad but it’s still now here’s where it gets really fun Europe’s import dependency ending on global powers. With Russian supplies curtailed, Europe is now importing from the US, Qatar and others, and Qatar provides 12-14% of Europe’s LNG. However, Europe’s net zero regulations are being thrown around at Qatar and you and I talked last week and they went, not so fast. We don’t care about you. You need our gas, but we don’t care about you. That’s Putin imitating the Prince of Qatar, I guess is what that is. The dependency risk is fantastic for the United States. However, US firms are supplying 50% of the EU’s LNG, and we’ve been warned. Holy smokes, they’re about to come after us if we don’t do something about it ahead of time. Net zero equals deindustrialization. [00:05:34][124.2]

Michael Tanner: [00:05:36] Yeah, it’s really true. I think this is a great article. I mean, again, this ambitious pursuit of net zero by 2050. It’s almost the tale of two cities here. You’ve got, in the United States, we have, we’re going to do nuclear by 2050, which is actually net zero emissions, ironically. And yet, Europe’s now coming out and saying, oh, well, we are going to the same thing, but we’re gonna use offshore wind and solar two of probably the worst ways to generate energy. On the planet. It was really funny watching Trump sit next to Keith Sturmer, the UK Prime Minister. He looked like he just got hit with deer in the headlights. He was talking about how ugly solar [00:06:14][38.2]

Stuart Turley: [00:06:14] Oh yeah, I’ve got six windmills out this window. I have none out this window. This window is a good window. This window’s a bad window. Let’s go fishing. Hey, Wales fishermen heave a sigh of relief as Burgum cancels offshore wind. I picked this story for you. This is out of David Blackman’s substack and we highly recommend that you go subscribe there. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, whose department oversees the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management a federal offshore dealt the offshore wind industry a major blow this week by rescinding all designated wind areas, the DEAs, on the other outside of the continental shelf. The move is the latest in the string of steps taken by the White House. And Michael This is huge for our national defense because windmills cause problems with us being able to see ships sneaking in on us. This is absolutely a national disaster, is offshore wind trying to keep an eye on our shores. So I applaud this. [00:07:20][65.3]

Michael Tanner: [00:07:20] Yeah, I mean, you know, it’s if you’re like me and are against the whales, this is a sad, sad day. I do believe. I love this image that you’ve got up in the is that AI generated? Oh, yes. Created by Grok. OK. It is funny. Here are the three things that basically have sort of read this. I’m just going to read these three bullet points, which is commercial fishermen in the Northeast have complained loudly and filed lawsuits over claims that noisy operations and ship traffic has damaged their business. Absolutely true. The advent of the advent of construction of hundreds of towers higher than New York skyscrapers coincided with the huge increase in the number of whales and other mammal carcasses washing up on North Eastern shores. The collapse of the giant blade from the vineyard wind turbine caused huge amounts of dangerous shrapnel to wash up on local beaches, creating uproar in Nantucket and other coastal communities. Who are the most liberal people on the planet and the definition of a NIMBY? Not in my backyard. So here’s the four policy actions contained. He ended the preferential treatment for offshore and onshore wind projects, restored the multiple use of public lands and waters doctrine observed by every president since it was established more than 120 years ago, providing stakeholders expanded engagement, access mandated under the Administrative Procedures Act, and finally ordering a study to review the wind’s industry’s impact on migratory birds. [00:08:38][78.2]

Stuart Turley: [00:08:39] You know what’s also important is that the cast of The View has been canceled because they were washed up on the beach. Sorry, I had to throw that one out. [00:08:48][8.4]

Michael Tanner: [00:08:49] Unbelievable, but we love it. Let’s go ahead and jump over and cover a little bit of some interesting stuff we saw with Chevron and Exxon earnings on the other side here, but first let’s go ahead and pay the bills as always guys. Thank you for checking us out here on the world’s greatest website, www.energynewsbeat.com is doing the team a tremendous job, keeping this website up to speed, everything you need to know to be the tip of the spear. When it comes to the energy and the oil and gas business, go ahead and hit that hit the links in the description below, you can see all of timestamps as well. You can also subscribe to our substack, the energy newsbeat.substack.com. A great, great place to support the show. Really, you get a nice daily digest directly from Stu and my brain about what’s going on. And really what these stories in the energy industry mean to you. It’s not just, oh, here’s the story. It’s, what’s the applicable part? Me as an investor, me as somebody who works in the energy business, what does this mean to me? We break it all down. TheEnergyNewsbeat.substack.com. We’d also like to shout out friends of the show, Reese Energy Consulting. Thank you so much for supporting guys. If you interact with the midstream space, which if you work in energy, you interact the mid-stream space all the time, There was no better firm to help you. Navigate the complexities of the mid-street business, then Reese Energy Consulting, whether you’re in an upstream company who needs help with your marketing or first person negotiations, they can do it. Whether you’re a mid-stream company who need help, you know, working on an ability to maybe permit a new pipeline or you’re putting together a final investment decision on a pipeline, Reese Energy consulting has the experience, has worked with every size company from companies where it’s two men. With an idea in a garage all the way up to the largest public traded companies in the world. Reese Energy Consulting has you covered. Reese energy consulting.com and finally guys check out our landing page in the description below if you are interested investing in oil and gas energy newsbeat.com backslash invest if you are interested in investing in the oil and gas space we basically have you fill out a nice portfolio survey gives us an idea of where you’re coming from we send you a bunch of free resources and then we also if you qualify point you in the right direction investing in energy is a great way to diversify your portfolio, pretty much lower your tax bill to almost nil depending on where you end up investing, and finally diversify your portfolio. Into energy guys so energynewsbeat.com backslash invest or you can go to investin oil.energynews beat.com whichever you prefer hit the link in the description below. [00:11:21][152.2]

Michael Tanner: [00:11:21] I mean Stu is a pretty pretty bad week for the or pretty bad friday for the for the markets i should say smp dropped about 1.6 percentage points nasdaq dropped about two percentage points mainly off the back of interest rates holding steady to be honest i mean i here’s what i’ll say stew i’m in the Partially, I have to somewhat agree with what Jerome Powell is doing in the fact that on some level, the economic data has not improved substantially to the point where lowering the interest rate is great. We can get into it later. My big issue with the interest-rate crowd is it’s clearly political. It’s slightly political from Jerome Powell’s side, but it’s also political from everybody who wants rates lowered. Nobody wants rates lower. Everyone who wants rate lowered just wants rates to go down so that the stock market goes up and Trump can take credit for quote-unquote increasing the economy which the stock market is not a proxy for how the economy is doing so my issue is with everybody making this interest rate debate clearly political there are good arguments on the side to keep rates where they are there are good arguments on this side to lower them and I wish we would just stop making these things so political on both sides and be able to take a reasonable approach it’s my big issue with the way the economy is being managed in the whole term I can go on a soapbox later but let’s finish up with these numbers here, Stu, of the two year you’ll drop 7% 10 year yield drop. 3.7% again on the back of rates staying where they are you can see there was a lot of bullishness baked into these numbers here we can take that for what it’s worth dollar index down 1.3 percentage points we did see bitcoin fall tremendously but it’s actually been up over the weekend here 114 000 per coin up about 1. 3 percentage points this weekend crude oil on the back of that news drop 2.7 percentage points or about two full dollars 6733 brent oil i did about the same down to 69.33, a natural gas, just scraping over $3.00 and $3 and 8 cents. And we did see XOP, which are EMP securities contract, fall about 3.5 percentage points. You know, I think the big thing, Stu, when you look at… What’s happening from an oil and gas standpoint is, I mean, there’s a couple of things. Obviously we have the interest rates that is as affected in higher interest rates, theoretically means less domestic spending, less domestic spending and less travel, less discretionary income means people aren’t going to travel as much means less demand for oil. We’re also seeing the fact that now Trump is going hard in India. What are you seeing about India per se that is causing you concern? Is there going to be something? Are we really going to go after India’s ability to import Russian oil? [00:13:56][154.7]

Stuart Turley: [00:13:56] I’m really afraid of that, Michael, because it is a gigantic mistake. If Trump does this, this will be one of his biggest errors in his presidency that he is winning on all fronts. And not only will it be a backlash, it will be a significant backlash. I’m going to disagree with you on Jerome Powell’s bit for, if you look at the last. [00:14:18][22.0]

Michael Tanner: [00:14:18] I’M SHOCKED [00:14:19][0.4]

Stuart Turley: [00:14:19] Jerome Powell is a political hack at this moment. And if you take a look at his political motivation, he has absolutely zero reasons for not lowering the interest rates and it is, I disagree with you on that. [00:14:33][13.5]

Michael Tanner: [00:14:34] I just question real quick one question who? [00:14:35][1.5]

Stuart Turley: [00:14:35] Appointed drone pal. That has nothing to do with it. [00:14:38][2.2]

Michael Tanner: [00:14:38] Oh, okay, fair- [00:14:39][0.8]

Stuart Turley: [00:14:39] Fair enough, fair enough. No, he is a political hack. [00:14:41][1.8]

Michael Tanner: [00:14:41] We’re going to disagree with that. I think that he. [00:14:43][2.2]

Stuart Turley: [00:14:43] And he’s a political hack. [00:14:44][0.8]

Michael Tanner: [00:14:44] Yes, I could, cause he’s a conservative. He’s a Conservative. [00:14:47][3.1]

Stuart Turley: [00:14:48] No, when you take a look at the last several times that the inflation is low and you are looking at all of the other matrices around it, he should have lowered it. This is the first time since, I believe, 2017, that several other of the Fed chair people filed a complaint and said we want them lowered. They actually bucked the system and several of them said that they should be lowering it. That’s the first time Michael since then. [00:15:22][34.1]

Michael Tanner: [00:15:23] And if you listen to what I said, what I said was there are good arguments on both sides. You can make a really good argument for lowering interest rates, and you can make it good argument with solid economic data that we need to keep rates the same. The velocity of money being entered into the economy, Stu, has not slowed down. So you really want to talk about paying for our sins in the future. Nothing’s changed since quanti- I mean, what are we going to go back to quantitative easing? Is that what we want? Just QE4? Lower interest rates. Let’s just pump it. Mean the problem is if you just the more you lower interest rates the more you inject money into the economy which it gets us on this cycle then inflation goes up and sure maybe Trump doesn’t care because he’s a lame duck president at this point and in 2028 when inflation comes back it’s gonna hit somebody else’s but again all I’m saying is on both sides on all sides of this people are unfortunately taking a political approach when the economy shouldn’t be a political broach and to say that the stock market is a proxy for how the economy is doing is, in my opinion, a fundamental misunderstanding of how the economy works. [00:16:25][62.3]

Stuart Turley: [00:16:26] I think you quietly hit the key point, and that is Jerome Powell does not want President Trump to get a win on this. And if you take a look at the real estate market in the United States, the real-estate market is about to hit a major holdup on this, and there is people waiting to buy houses. You nailed it. You’re one of the ones waiting to- Absolutely! [00:16:50][24.2]

Michael Tanner: [00:16:50] Absolutely. [00:16:50][0.0]

Stuart Turley: [00:16:51] And so goes the real estate market, so go the midterms in my opinion. [00:16:57][5.9]

Michael Tanner: [00:16:57] And we can, I could go on a lawn soapbox about this, but in my opinion, the housing market, it’s a supply issue that is. With higher interest rates begins to shake itself out a little bit. Prices have come down a little. Yes, it makes it really difficult in the state of Texas, specifically with extremely high property taxes, to find an affordable mortgage. I’m not saying I personally wouldn’t benefit from lower interest rates, or there are portions of the economy that wouldn’t benefit from low interest rates. And if you had to put a gun to my head, you never asked me what my opinion was. My opinion is, I think you probably should have lowered it a quarter point. My issue is that everybody on both sides makes it political. You just, Again, my issue with people who just are screaming at the top of their lungs they need it lowered is they’re just saying it because they want President Trump to win on. It’s not about the policy, it’s about the win. It’s about game. It’s, you know, Trump’s always right, we need this. It’s like, okay, yes, politics should not get in the way of managing the economy and unfortunately we’ve let that happen over the last, really since 2008 and the age of quantitative easing. And if we want to solve the inflation problem, which the inflation problems starts with extremely extremely high levels of debt. I could get on my soapbox for this. We need to get back on energy, guys. The other thing that we saw today, Stu, was OPEC has announced another 548,000 barrel addition to the market. I mean, again, another 108,000 barrels or 138,000 barrels over what they originally were going to do, which is about 411,000. So unbelievable amount of oil being put back onto the market. Markets are not going to react great to this. We’re recording this just just before the open on Sunday here at about 3.45. So as the as you listen to this on Monday, I’m going to wager two bets. We’re sitting at that $65 range as I mentioned. We closed it about on Friday at about 67.33. I think it’s going to be tough. We also did see rig counts drop on Friday down two rigs to 540. Canada lost five internationally. We gained one, we did see the frat count sped drop by one. This unwind by OPEC now is theoretically officially done. They’ve added back the sweetener on top that they’ve always done. What do you think Stu’s OPECs next move? Are they content now? [00:19:11][134.1]

Stuart Turley: [00:19:12] I think that they’re in trouble because nobody has been able to add back in the actual barrels in their additional quotas. The last three editions, they’ve not been able to actually produce the extra oil. So there is now questions because Saudi Aramco, Qatar, and about two or three others have all not been drilling as heavily. So they’re So really is raising the question, so what they did raise the quota, they’re not going to be able to do it. So anybody that is really watching supply and demand is going to realize that we are going to be short supply after the glut is the partial glut that’s there is used up and we are, it’s, I’m still a bull and it’s there. They’re not gonna be able do it. No. [00:20:02][50.0]

Michael Tanner: [00:20:02] Yeah, so I’m going to disagree on the bullish actually hold on Goldman Sachs is actually calling. Wait a second. Hello Oh, wait, stew is now your lead oil research economist. Well, great oil to the moon then. Thank you Well, we’ll send in the bill later turns out so you’re you’re now Goldman Sach’s boom hired you Exactly what they want to hear but i’m going To take the other side of this I I think oil is going to stay in this 60 to 70 zone if you had to guess what we’re trading at At the end of the year, it’s probably going to be 65 I think the answer, you know, this cyclical nature of oil and gas doesn’t unwind itself so quickly. It causes, you, know, I think at the end of the year, we’re going to start seeing weakness. I think by the end of the, we’ll start seeing all this quote unquote peak Permian that people are talking about. But I do agree with you. I think OPEC is a little bit in trouble and it’s why I’ve always stated, I don’t believe what OPEc is after is market share. If you just blindly read Reuters, it’ll just, you know, they’ll throw these headlines market share, market share at you again. I don t think Opec is out for market share I think they’re in this extreme catch-22 where they need to diversify their economies away from energy because they feel like they’re so concentrated but the way to do that is actually increase the amount of oil they’re doing so they can then take theoretically those xx profits and diversify them away. So I think it’s real catch- 22. It’ll be interesting to see how all this plays out. We’ve got two earnings to Chevron and Exxon. I love diving into them because I think what they. Can show is, you know, I think what they’re showing in their earnings, both of them is the strength of their core business, which is their upstream business. So to give you guys an idea, Chevron, we’ll start with Chevron. They go ahead and announce record breaking oil and gas production for the quarter of the second quarter of 2025, mainly again, due to the fact of their strengths Literally scooping up things in the Permian, but also they’re continued. Investment into the business. They report of earnings of about $2.5 billion for the quarter, which shakes out to about $1.45 per share. It was a little bit of a decline relative to what it was last year. Now oil prices were a lot higher. They did have adjusted earnings came in at about $3.1 billion. And it, again, as I mentioned, there is a year over year drop, but there is some softer crude prices and affiliate income. The upstream segment actually made. More money relative to what they did quarter of a year over a year because of those higher volumes in the Permian. They, they reach 1 million BOE per day, which is about 123,000 BOE increase in Q2 of 2024. Mainly driven by their efficiencies in the Permian and the Gulf of Mexico. They also saw a pretty, pretty, a big dip in what we would call liquid realizations, which is your actual realized pricing on your natural gas and your liquids, it was about a 39% drop in profits relative to their natural gas of 2.7 billion cashflow from operations was about 8.6 billion, which was up from 6.3 billion ago, free cashflow about 4.9 billion. CapEx were about $3.7 billion, which is a little bit lower than the year before. I wouldn’t necessarily say that was disciplined spending. I think a lot of that is coming back. They’re going to return $5.5 billion to shareholders in Q2. Partly a 2.9 of that’s going to be a dividend and 2.6 is to share repurchases. Stu, I think the other thing that was interesting to look at is the overall market, as we mentioned, XOP on Friday was down 3.4 percentage points. Chevron was actually only down about a 10th of a percentage point. So. Obviously your earn it your your stock price and oil and gas is going to be pretty tied to pricing But relative to the XOP Chevron extremely outperform. I think people are saying that this is a a pretty solid thing to kind of give you a comparable Note Chevron, Exxon, and Conoco Phillips. If you’re looking for, if you’re yield hungry and you’re looking to buy up all your yield on dividends, Chevron actually has about a 4% dividend yield. Exxson coming at about 3.5 and Conico at about 2.5 with a variable and fixed dividend. So pretty interesting. They, you know, they’re, they’ve doing a lot better than I think some of their other partners. Anything interesting you saw in Chevron earnings, Stu? [00:24:02][239.4]

Stuart Turley: [00:24:02] No, but I do think that you’re going to see some more Venezuelan oil coming into the Gulf refineries from Venezuela and Chevron. So look for better Q3 and Q4 numbers out of Chevron [00:24:15][12.6]

Michael Tanner: [00:24:15] Yeah, let’s jump over to, to Exxon earnings, which was, was a little bit under what or what analysts were expecting are. Well, I should say it was less than what first quarters earnings were, but it was actually a little higher than, than analysts expectations earnings came in at about 7.1 billion, which was about $1. And 64 cents per share. If you include dilution and we did see this, the street was thinking that the shares, the earnings were going to come in somewhere in that 1.5 to 1.56 range. So it’s about a 5.13 surprise over what forecasts are. And it’s pretty incredible. Stu revenue for the quarter came in at $81.5 billion, which beat productions. A lot of what this is doing is coming from their, their, their Roland of pioneer. I’m trying to think about what their overall, I think it was, I one point, Permian was about 1.5 BOE per day for the full year 2025. That’s their average, a 50% and then by 2030, they’re going to hopefully be at 2.3 million barrels. So they’re forecasting a 50 increase. And I think that’s a lot of what people are doing that. It is an interesting to note that even despite these big results, Exxon actually’s quarterly profit was the lowest it was in four years. Again, that has a lot to do with oil price, but also has to do with some refining margins in their downstream segment. Year over year their earnings dropped about 23%. I think they’re forecasting about a 15% decline in oil production from just natural decline. Obviously, trying to add in more production specifically coming from Guyana is going to hold that. The street did like their earnings report relative. They were down about 1.7 percentage points. So still about 2 percentage points, but clearly they performed a lot worse than Chevron. So if you’re wondering who did the bet, who, who who who’s in better shape coming out of Q2 2025, it’s definitely definitely Chevron and I think Chevron is also getting a little bit of a beat relative to them being able to acquire has, which is going to get them into Guyana, which is the best, best asset right now on, on the market. So pretty interesting, Stu. What else did we miss, Stu? Oh, we have a big announcement. Drum roll, please. We’re moving to three days a week. We, we, we want to keep providing the same level of insight. We want to make the shows a little bit longer, dive into stories a little bit more, and we’re moving to two to three shows per week. Some weeks we may have two shows, some weeks we may have three shows. So you’re still going to get the same great content, but it’s going to be coming. In a little bit of a different format. So this will be our last week doing a daily show. I will move into a weekly style two to three times per week. Um, we’re still trying to nail down what days though are, but trust me guys, you’re going to still be hearing a bunch from us. So we wanted to throw that out there real quick, but Stu, what are you worried? [00:26:53][158.1]

Stuart Turley: [00:26:53] This week? Oh just trying to watch the world and and sit back and and enjoy the show. Get the popcorn. Central Casting. [00:27:02][8.9]

Michael Tanner: [00:27:03] Central casting guys so with that we’re gonna let you get out of here get back to work start your week Appreciate you guys checking in with energy newsbeat to start your weak for Stuart Turley. I’m Michael Tanner. We’ll see you tomorrow folks [00:27:03][0.0][1601.2]