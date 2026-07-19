Europe is facing a perfect storm in the summer of 2026: record early heatwaves clashing with the structural weaknesses of aggressive Net Zero policies. The EU and UK have systematically dismantled reliable baseload power from coal, nuclear, and natural gas, replacing it with intermittent wind and solar—without sufficient storage or flexible backup.

The result? Some of the world’s highest electricity prices, grid strain, and heightened vulnerability to weather extremes.

Guess what the Blue States have in common with the EU and the UK?

Heatwave Exposes Fragile System

An intense early-summer heatwave across Europe, with record temperatures in Germany and France, has exacerbated existing problems. Low water levels in the Rhine River—the continent’s vital inland shipping artery—have restricted barge traffic, driving up costs for coal, diesel, and other fuels by more than 50% in recent weeks.

In France, warm river temperatures forced nuclear reactors to cut output by 6.4 GW (roughly 14% of daily power demand) due to cooling water restrictions. Despite this, France continued exporting power, but such deratings are becoming more common amid longer, hotter summers.

Meanwhile, air conditioning demand has surged, straining a system already short on dispatchable capacity.

Net Zero Policies: Baseload Replaced by Intermittency

EU and UK Net Zero strategies (EU Green Deal, REPowerEU, UK Clean Power 2030 targets) prioritized rapid decarbonization.

This led to:

Coal phase-outs:

The UK closed its last coal plant in 2024; the EU coal share fell to a historic low of 9.2% in 2025.

Nuclear reductions:

Germany completed its phase-out; aging fleets elsewhere face outages.

Gas as bridge fuel: Still used heavily for balancing, but politically constrained.

EU electricity mix in 2025 (latest full-year data from Ember):

Wind + Solar: 30% (wind 17%, solar 13% — a record)

Fossil fuels: 29% (coal 9.2%, gas ~15-17%)

Nuclear: ~23-25%

Total renewables (incl. hydro, biomass): ~48%

UK 2025 mix:Renewables: 52.5% (wind 30%, solar ~7%)

Low-carbon total: ~65%

Gas: ~31-32%

Nuclear: down to ~12% (due to outages)

Wind and solar now often exceed fossils in many EU countries, but their intermittency creates gaps. When wind drops or demand spikes (as in heatwaves), gas ramps up—or prices explode. Battery storage is growing rapidly (Europe added record capacity in 2025, with total storage exceeding 100 GW, including pumped hydro), but it remains insufficient relative to renewable buildout. The EU had only about 3% battery-to-wind/solar capacity ratio in 2025, projected to reach 12% by 2030.

Highest Electricity Prices in the World

Europe now boasts some of the globe’s most expensive residential electricity. Taxes, levies (including renewable subsidies), and grid upgrade costs are major drivers.

Top 10 countries with the highest residential electricity prices (approx. USD/kWh, recent averages):

Bermuda — $0.47

Ireland — $0.44

Italy — $0.42

Cayman Islands — $0.41

Liechtenstein — $0.41

Germany — $0.40

United Kingdom — $0.40

Switzerland — $0.36

Denmark — $0.36

Czechia — $0.35

Eight of the top 10 are European. Europe’s regional average (~$0.26/kWh) far exceeds Asia (~$0.09) or the global average (~$0.17).

Germany and the UK exemplify the trend: high renewable penetration plus transition costs (subsidies, networks) have pushed household bills among the highest for major economies.

Subsidies Being Cut — They Can’t Be Afforded

Germany is slashing renewable support. A draft law published July 18, 2026, overhauls the EEG (Renewable Energy Sources Act). From 2027, new renewable generators must receive support that “benefits both the market and the system”—rewarding projects aligned with demand and avoiding grid congestion.

The driver: a solar surge overwhelming grids, causing congestion and the need for costly interventions. Fiscal pressures make sustained high subsidies unaffordable. Similar rethinkings are emerging elsewhere as costs mount.

The Unfolding Crisis

Net Zero policies delivered rapid renewable growth but at the expense of system reliability and affordability. Intermittent sources without adequate storage or baseload backup create volatility. Heatwaves expose the gaps: nuclear deratings, transport disruptions, and backup reliance on gas.

The EU and UK now pay some of the world’s highest electricity prices while facing recurring supply stresses. Cutting subsidies signals the limits of the current approach—renewables alone cannot yet provide the firm, affordable power modern economies need.

So, have you guessed that the Democrat led states lead the way to higher costs? Their Net Zero policies have added, on average, a 38% increase in energy costs for consumers. We are working on several deeper dives into states. And Alaska, we can give them a little bit of an excuse, as they do have a RINO senator, refusing to vote for the Save America Act. And Hawaii could have better policies and at least be lower than California.

When you Vote at the Ballot Box - Energy Policies Matter

Hat tip to The Nemeth Report for the original links to the articles for the discussion with David Blackmon and Irina Slav on energy

The Energy Realities Podcast will cover this Monday Morning at 7:00 am Central US.

EU Triples Down on Net Zero: Parliament and Commission Push Absurd, Destructive Policies

Here is the live Link:

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Watch this video on YouTube.

I have the opportunity to interview Two Women in Nuclear and discuss next-generation nuclear programs! Grace Vanderhei (Former Miss America) and Alina Voss. We are recording on Wednesday this week and releasing on Wednesday or Thursday.

As Todd Royal said on the podcast just recently, if we had spent the 10.3 trillion on wind and solar, on nuclear, we could have had 174 new nuclear reactors and 1,700 reactors to send around the rest of the world. So if anyone says wind and solar are cheap, they need to include batteries in their solar calculator.

Have an absolutely wonderful Sunday, and take care of your family and church!



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Appendix: Sources and Links

OilPrice.com: “Europe’s Heatwave Is Becoming an Energy Crisis” (July 18, 2026) — https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/Europes-Heatwave-Is-Becoming-an-Energy-Crisis.html

Bloomberg: “Germany to Slash Renewable Subsidies as Solar Surge Tests Grids” (July 18, 2026) — https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-07-18/germany-to-slash-renewable-subsidies-as-solar-surge-tests-grids

Ember: European Electricity Review 2026 — https://ember-energy.org/latest-insights/european-electricity-review-2026/

Ember: Wind and solar generated more power than fossil fuels in the EU for the first time in 2025 — https://ember-energy.org/latest-updates/wind-and-solar-generated-more-power-than-fossil-fuels-in-the-eu-for-the-first-time-in-2025/

UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero / Modern Power Systems reporting on 2025 UK mix

GlobalPetrolPrices.com / World Population Review / Visual Capitalist electricity price rankings (2026 data)

Additional supporting data from ENTSO-E, LowCarbonPower.org, and energy-charts.info (2025-2026 generation figures)

This crisis is not theoretical—it is unfolding now. A balanced policy that values reliability alongside delivering the lowest cost kWh with the least impact on the environment will be essential going forward.