Neptune Energy makes Norwegian natural gas discovery with fast-track potential
(WO) – Neptune Energy, along with partners Wintershall Dea, Pandion Energy, Aker BP and DNO, announced a new discovery at the Kyrre prospect and confirmed the volumes for the Ofelia appraisal well, both located in the PL 929 license, close to the Gjøa field in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.