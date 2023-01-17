NB #92 Drew Bond, CEO, C3 Solutions/PowerField Energy – Just back from Budapest and Hungary and we talk energy crisis and COP27 fallout
Drew Bond, President, and CEO of C3 Solutions, stopped by, and we talked about COP27 and its impact on the energy crisis. A little bit of full disclosure we recorded this podcast before he jetted off to Budapest and Hungary. He has a great story about his travels and what is happening right before Christmas with the EU energy crisis. HERE
Please check ou…
