Natural Gas vs Data Centers The Energy Tug of War with Steve Reese and Matthew Hill

In this episode of Energy Newsbeat – Conversations in Energy, Stu Turley hosts Steve Reese (Reese Energy Consulting) and Matthew Hill (fire suppression expert) for a powerful conversation on the future of energy, natural gas demand, AI data center growth, and energy infrastructure. They unpack the collision course between LNG exports and power-hungry data centers, highlight the coming turbine shortage, and explore mobile microgrid and modular refinery innovations. Topics span from CNG applications, geothermal crossover, and battery fire risks, to U.S. refining bottlenecks, regulatory barriers, and California’s energy policies as a national security threat. The episode is a dynamic mix of industry insight, policy critique, and forward-looking solutions—driven by a call for energy dominance, regulatory reform, and American innovation.

When I get to visit with CEOs and industry leaders, I learn, and today is no exception. Steve and Matt are fantastic leaders.

Steve points out the quiet part nobody is talking about: the demand for natural gas is going up, and prices will follow. And Matt hit a home run talking about the regulations and how it is better for oil and gas companies to regulate themselves rather than face the overregulation seen in California, the UK, and the EU. Those regulations led to deindustrialization and fiscal collapse.

You will want to connect with Steve Reese on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-reese-185a86/

And Matthew Hill is a must-connect for safety: https://www.linkedin.com/in/matthewhillknightfirespecialists4055682742/

Check out Reese Energy Consulting at

https://reeseenergyconsulting.com/

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 – Intro

00:00 – Intro & Guests

01:03 – Gas Demand: LNG vs. Data Centers

01:53 – Turbine Shortage & Microgrids

02:43 – Big Tech’s Unreal Gas Expectations

04:05 – Mobile Data Centers on Well Pads

05:16 – Frac Firms Becoming Tech Giants

06:41 – ROI of AI Infrastructure

08:20 – CNG & Mobile Midstream

09:42 – Gen Z & ESG Pressure

10:17 – Failed Solar & Gas Reality

10:52 – SMRs & Powering AI Boom

12:20 – Flynn, California, & Business Exodus

15:09 – Regulation Creep & Safety

18:16 – Pipeline Delays & Bottlenecks

20:32 – Illegals & Hydrocarbon Transport Risks

21:30 – CA Imports Dirty Oil While Shutting Local Supply

23:21 – U.S. Refinery Gap

24:57 – NIMBYs & NatSec Risk

26:03 – Gas Price Outlook

27:40 – Geothermal’s Momentum

29:55 – New Modular Refineries

31:38 – Operator vs. Political Disconnect

33:02 – Reese’s AI & LNG Training

33:45 – CNG/LNG Use on Pads

34:52 – Battery Fire Safety & BESS

36:47 – Mobile Power Best Practices

38:34 – Lithium Battery Threats

39:02 – Wrap-Up & Outro

Key points:

1. The tug-of-war between natural gas demand for LNG exports and data centers in Texas, and the challenges around securing enough natural gas supply.

2. The shortage of turbines and the need to find alternative solutions like fuel cell technology and mobile data centers to power these large data centers.

3. The potential for oil and gas operators to become data center operators themselves by leveraging their existing infrastructure and gas supply.

4. The growth of geothermal energy and its potential synergies with the oil and gas industry in terms of technology and expertise.

5. The challenges around building new refineries in the US due to regulatory hurdles and NIMBY (Not In My Backyard) opposition.

6. The national security implications of California’s energy policies and the need for more reliable energy infrastructure.

7. The potential for natural gas vehicles, particularly CNG and LNG, to help lower emissions compared to diesel.

8. The fire safety concerns around lithium-ion batteries, especially in electric vehicles and data centers, and the need for specialized fire suppression solutions.

Thank you again, Steve and Matt! You made my day! - Stu.

https://reeseenergyconsulting.com/

Full Transcript: https://energynewsbeat.co/natural-gas-vs-data-centers-the-energy-tug-of-war-with-steve-reese-and-matthew-hill/