Natural Gas vs Data Centers The Energy Tug of War with Steve Reese and Matthew Hill

In this episode of Energy Newsbeat – Conversations in Energy, Stu Turley hosts Steve Reese (Reese Energy Consulting) and Matthew Hill (fire suppression expert) for a powerful conversation on the future of energy, natural gas demand, AI data center growth, and energy infrastructure. They unpack the collision course between LNG exports and power-hungry data centers, highlight the coming turbine shortage, and explore mobile microgrid and modular refinery innovations. Topics span from CNG applications, geothermal crossover, and battery fire risks, to U.S. refining bottlenecks, regulatory barriers, and California’s energy policies as a national security threat. The episode is a dynamic mix of industry insight, policy critique, and forward-looking solutions—driven by a call for energy dominance, regulatory reform, and American innovation.
When I get to visit with CEOs and industry leaders, I learn, and today is no exception. Steve and Matt are fantastic leaders.
Steve points out the quiet part nobody is talking about: the demand for natural gas is going up, and prices will follow. And Matt hit a home run talking about the regulations and how it is better for oil and gas companies to regulate themselves rather than face the overregulation seen in California, the UK, and the EU. Those regulations led to deindustrialization and fiscal collapse.
You will want to connect with Steve Reese on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-reese-185a86/
And Matthew Hill is a must-connect for safety: https://www.linkedin.com/in/matthewhillknightfirespecialists4055682742/
Check out Reese Energy Consulting at
https://reeseenergyconsulting.com/
Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 – Intro
00:00 – Intro & Guests
01:03 – Gas Demand: LNG vs. Data Centers
01:53 – Turbine Shortage & Microgrids
02:43 – Big Tech’s Unreal Gas Expectations
04:05 – Mobile Data Centers on Well Pads
05:16 – Frac Firms Becoming Tech Giants
06:41 – ROI of AI Infrastructure
08:20 – CNG & Mobile Midstream
09:42 – Gen Z & ESG Pressure
10:17 – Failed Solar & Gas Reality
10:52 – SMRs & Powering AI Boom
12:20 – Flynn, California, & Business Exodus
15:09 – Regulation Creep & Safety
18:16 – Pipeline Delays & Bottlenecks
20:32 – Illegals & Hydrocarbon Transport Risks
21:30 – CA Imports Dirty Oil While Shutting Local Supply
23:21 – U.S. Refinery Gap
24:57 – NIMBYs & NatSec Risk
26:03 – Gas Price Outlook
27:40 – Geothermal’s Momentum
29:55 – New Modular Refineries
31:38 – Operator vs. Political Disconnect
33:02 – Reese’s AI & LNG Training
33:45 – CNG/LNG Use on Pads
34:52 – Battery Fire Safety & BESS
36:47 – Mobile Power Best Practices
38:34 – Lithium Battery Threats
39:02 – Wrap-Up & Outro
Key points:
1. The tug-of-war between natural gas demand for LNG exports and data centers in Texas, and the challenges around securing enough natural gas supply.
2. The shortage of turbines and the need to find alternative solutions like fuel cell technology and mobile data centers to power these large data centers.
3. The potential for oil and gas operators to become data center operators themselves by leveraging their existing infrastructure and gas supply.
4. The growth of geothermal energy and its potential synergies with the oil and gas industry in terms of technology and expertise.
5. The challenges around building new refineries in the US due to regulatory hurdles and NIMBY (Not In My Backyard) opposition.
6. The national security implications of California’s energy policies and the need for more reliable energy infrastructure.
7. The potential for natural gas vehicles, particularly CNG and LNG, to help lower emissions compared to diesel.
8. The fire safety concerns around lithium-ion batteries, especially in electric vehicles and data centers, and the need for specialized fire suppression solutions.
Thank you again, Steve and Matt! You made my day! - Stu.
https://reeseenergyconsulting.com/
Full Transcript: https://energynewsbeat.co/natural-gas-vs-data-centers-the-energy-tug-of-war-with-steve-reese-and-matthew-hill/