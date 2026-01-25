Nat Gas - Silver - Grid we have a lot to unpack including Canada and JP Morgan

There is a lot to unpack today, but if you want to make money, Silver, and Nat Gas are at the top of the list. The JP Morgan story with their silver problem is a wild ride for silver miners, and if you are looking to make some money, I show you the tools I am using. I do not give investment advice, just show you the tools and market information. Check with your CPA or certified investment professional.

1. The potential natural gas shortage in Europe and its impact on the silver markets. Stu discusses how natural gas shortages could lead to rationing and impact energy-intensive silver refining processes in Europe. Some forecasters say $420 for Silver in the next 90 days is realistic. It makes sense that JP Morgan moved its trading group to Singapore, and it was at a crossroads: either default or buckle down and buy everything they were short.

2. The performance and outlook of various mining and petroleum stocks, including Helca Mining, Coeur Mining, Pan American Silver, and Exxon. The host analyzes the current stock prices, valuations, and earnings of these companies.

3. The potential impact on Canada if it signs a trade deal with China, and the threat of a 100% tariff by President Trump on Canadian products. Stu discusses the economic consequences this could have for Canada. There could be a 4% drop in GDP and the loss of hundreds of thousands of jobs.

4. The decision by Shell to shutter or divest around 1,000 retail gas stations in the US, with a significant impact felt in California. The host is critical of California Governor Gavin Newsom’s energy policies.

5. The use of retired military engines for energy generation, which the host finds to be a promising idea.A great way to bridge the gap of demand for new natural gas turbines and get power to data centers behind the meter.

6. The performance of the overall stock market, with the Dow Jones down but the NASDAQ and S&P 500 up on the previous Friday. I do a quick run-through of some stock charts; let me know what you want to see in the future.

1.European Natural Gas Shortage May Impact Silver Refineries: Implications for Global Markets and Investment Opportunities

2.What Powers the U.S. Grid During a Major Storm

3.If China Signs a Deal With Canada, Trump Puts a 100% Tariff on All Products from Canada

4.Gov Newsom Under Fire yet Again as Shell Closes 1,100 Gas Stations, Causing Hardship on Citizens

5.250 Actions the Trump Administration and Congressional Allies Have Taken to Unleash Our Energy Potential

6.Newsom’s Presidential Ambitions Died in Davos

7.AI and Data Centers Spark Innovation – Like Retired Military Aircraft Engines for Energy

Key Companies Stock Information

Here are the top mining stocks in VectorVest

I am putting a few that I am looking at for my portfolio on the potential Silver Run, as mentioned above. We cannot print the analyst reports that are available through VectorVest, and we highly recommend their subscription if you are investing in the market.

Helca Mining Co (HL) - Buy Rating on VectorVest

Anglogold Ashanti Plc (AU)

Impala Platinum Mining (IMPUY)

Kinross Gold Corp Mining (KGC)

Orla Mining Ltd (ORLA)

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)

Oil and Petroleum Companies We are Tracking

CNX Resources is a strong company in the Natural Gas Industry, and I am interviewing their CEO in two weeks.

I will be digging into all of these companies and more as we look at where and which tools are best for investors to consider.

We have some great podcasts rolling out, with Doomberg scheduled again, as I had some questions for him that warranted another podcast.

A shout-out to all of our great grid operators, grid balancing authorities, and oil, gas, and coal employees out there fighting to keep the grid rolling.

And I was just trying to see how bad the roads were when I saw a young eagle out, which is always a great thing. This Year we have had bears and mountain lions, and this morning I saw a bobcat walking on my back walkway, and here is a young eagle looking for dinner.

