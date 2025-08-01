Nano Nuclear Energy's Breakthrough in Microreactor Technology | Future of Clean Power

In this episode of Energy Newsbeat – Conversations in Energy, I am joined by James Walker, CEO of Nano Nuclear Energy, to discuss the exciting advancements in microreactor technology. James shares insights on Nano Nuclear's upcoming projects in the U.S. and Canada, including the development of the first commercial microreactor. They also explore the impact of regulatory changes, the growing demand for clean, reliable energy from tech and military sectors, and the future of nuclear power in addressing the U.S.'s energy challenges. Stay tuned for updates on their groundbreaking work in the nuclear industry.

They have the potential to change the entire nuclear game. Their new complete designs include dramatic changes to ocean shipping and microgrids. This is huge and has the potential to lower costs for AI data centers and businesses looking to put electrical generation behind the meter.

You will want to check out the Nano Nuclear site to look at their new updates: https://nanonuclearenergy.com/

In this short clip, you can get a sense of the magnitude of the AI and Military use for microreactors that they are working with.

Connect with James on LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jamesjohnwalker1/

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

00:43 - James Walker’s Introduction

02:09 - Nano Nuclear Energy's Exciting Developments

02:50 - Timeline for Nano Nuclear Projects

03:03 - Deployment Speed of Microreactors

04:05 - Regulatory Process and Industry Shifts

05:03 - The Impact of New Regulations

06:00 - Reactor Size and Deployment

07:23 - U.S. Grid Challenges and Nuclear Power's Role

09:25 - AI and Nuclear Collaboration

10:23 - Military Demand for Nuclear Power

12:37 - Nano Nuclear Energy’s Growth and Industry Partnerships

13:09 - The Future of Nuclear Power

14:05 - Growth and Job Creation in the Nuclear Industry

16:17 - Nuclear's Future and Challenges

19:13 - The Public Perception of Nuclear

20:34 - Molten Salt and Triso Fuels

22:07 - Nano Nuclear’s Upcoming Developments

23:12 - Conclusion and Future Updates

Nano Nuclear Energy NASDAQ CM: NNE

Our grid is under duress, and the article DOE’s Grid Reliability Report Sounds the Alarm: Opportunities for Investors in a Strained Energy Landscape explains how the previous administrations' push for “renewable energy” has put the grid at a critical junction. In this short part of the interview, James explains how microreactors can support baseloads.

This morning I wrote an article on the regulatory greatness that DOGE has started, and coupled with the EPA’s potential change to the Obama-era regulations, we have some huge wins, and it will take all of these to get to the leader board in AI globally.

DOGE’s Real Impact on the US Economy: Removing Half of Federal Regulations

James and I talked about it in this short clip, and the Ironic part is that AI is driving electricity demand, but actually may be the one reason we get nuclear back on track with DOGE really cutting trillions of dollars of costs that the deep state’s regulatory systems have implemented on consumers. And the atomic field is heavily burdened with regulations to the point of intentionally crippling growth.

Nano Nuclear Energy is one of my stocks that I am actively tracking and watching for activity. As Michael and I have always said, “Good Management, Good Numbers,” and James and Jay Yu, the Founder, are a great team leading the charge. I am looking forward to seeing some of their great successes and wins.

They have just announced new locations and approvals for reactor test sites, including one in Canada, which is excellent news for both the U.S. and Canada.

Thanks again, James, for stopping by the podcast, Stu.

Stay tuned, we have some exciting guests lined up, including General Mike Flynn, Ron Gusek, CO of Liberty Energy, Steve Reese, CEO of Reese Energy Consulting, and Charley Burd from the Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia, among others.

