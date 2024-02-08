Mr Bean actor Rowan Atkinson blamed for slow electric car sales
THE GREEN ALLIANCE THINKTANK TELLS PEERS IN THE HOUSE OF LORDS THE ACTOR'S VIEWS ARE "DAMAGING" TO THE GOVERNMENT'S PLANS FOR PHASING OUT PETROL AND DIESEL VEHICLES.
Rowan Atkinson has been blamed for “damaging” the reputation of electric vehicles (EVs) and contributing to slow sales.
The Mr Bean actor was name-checked in the House of Lords on Tuesday during its environment and climate change committee meeting.
Thinktank Green Alliance gave its views on the main obstacles the government faces in its bid to phase out p…
