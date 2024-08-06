More US LNG set to flow into European energy mix in 2030s if Cheniere rubber-stamps Sabine Pass expansion
Cheniere Marketing, a subsidiary of U.S.-based Cheniere Energy has inked a long-term sale and purchase agreement (SPA) to provide liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Galp Trading, an affiliate of Portuguese oil and gas company Galp Energia.
Under the 20-year deal, Galp will buy approximately 0.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG from Cheniere on a free-o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.