Cheniere Marketing, a subsidiary of U.S.-based Cheniere Energy has inked a long-term sale and purchase agreement (SPA) to provide liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Galp Trading, an affiliate of Portuguese oil and gas company Galp Energia.

Under the 20-year deal, Galp will buy approximately 0.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG from Cheniere on a free-o…