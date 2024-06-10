More Blackouts in TX?!

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discussed various global energy issues, including New Zealand lifting its oil drilling ban due to blackout fears, Colombia's economic risks amid a natural gas shortage, rising costs associated with green energy transitions, potential rolling blackouts in Texas, and Virginia resisting California's electric vehicle policies. They also covered the U.S. efforts to replenish its Strategic Petroleum Reserve and reviewed recent oil and gas market trends and rig counts. The episode emphasized the complexities of energy policies and the economic impacts of transitioning to renewable energy.

