Mideast War Turns Spotlight on Arab Gas Pipeline
The Israel-Hamas war has not significantly impacted Mideast oil and gas flows so far, but critical energy infrastructure such as the Arab Gas Pipeline (AGP) is being watched closely.
The pipeline connects Egypt with Jordan and gas shipments via AGP have been disrupted in the past by attacks in the Sinai Peninsula.
Jordan imports almost all of the energy i…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.