This story was republished from Planet Detroit.
To move away from dirty and expensive home heating oil, Maine has decided to go big on one solution: heat pumps. These devices use electricity to pull heat from the surrounding air, and they’re working well – even in a very cold state.
The Maine State Housing Authority estimates a heat pump would save the av…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.