Mexico Now Cutting Oil Production

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley, discuss the top headlines included Mexico's decision to curb oil exports, Germany's shutdown of 15 coal-fired power plants amid aims for net zero emissions, a report estimating a $1 trillion cost for electrifying commercial truck fleets, and U.S. shale drillers exploring the use of small nuclear reactors to reduce emissions and increase reliability. The discussion also touched upon oil and gas market trends, such as rising prices driven by geopolitical tensions and an M&A deal where Schlumberger acquired ChampionX for $8 billion. The conversation highlighted skepticism regarding the feasibility and cost of electrification efforts compared to alternative energy solutions like nuclear power.

Mexico’s state-controlled oil company plans to halt some crude exports over the next few months, a move that would cut supply from a tightening global market. Petroleos Mexicanos, also called Pemex, canceled contracts to supply […]

Germany shut down 15 coal-fired power plants over Easter to ensure that the country would meet its climate neutrality targets, with Economy Minister Robert Habeck saying that the plants were “neither necessary nor economical”. Germany […]

In infrastructure alone, full electrification of the U.S. commercial truck fleet would require nearly $1 trillion according to a new report from Roland Berger released on March 19 by the Clean Freight Coalition. The study forecasts an infrastructure […]

(Bloomberg) – U.S. oil and gas companies including Diamondback Energy Inc. are considering small nuclear reactors to power drilling operations in Texas’s Permian basin, a move aimed at cutting carbon emissions and ensuring reliable access […]

April 2 (Reuters) – Top oilfield services company SLB (SLB.N), said on Tuesday it will buy smaller rival ChampionX (CHX.O), in an all-stock deal valued at $7.75 billion, amid growing consolidation in the North American energy sector. Oilfield […]

