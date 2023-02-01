McDermott joins in on Greece-Africa interconnector project
McDermott and Eunice Energy Group have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate on a 2 GW electrical interconnector between Greece and Egypt.
Eunice Energy Group is leading the transnational consortium between Greece and Egypt for the Greece-Africa Power (GAP) Interconnector project, which aims to contribute to regional energy security and…
