Mark Masters’ Eleven Steps for Saving America Via the Energy Sector’s Renewed Thought Leadership and Ultimate Narrative Dominance Within National Media

I never dreamed that my podcast would reach the global market and the success that we have obtained. And when guests like Mark Masters are on the podcast, it really starts to sink in. The world is in crisis, and there is a great awakening happening. Will the political elite controlling the media act like a wolf in the corner? In my opinion yes, and in fact we have to move fast to save humanity. Being part of the solution is in our blood.

This podcast and outline from Mark Masters is the first in a series centered around changing the narrative and paradigm around energy and the media.

Mark A. Masters is the Chief Executive Officer of The Diamond Group, LLC,(TDG) a national media, broadcast television, network radio/podcasting strategic consulting firm. TDG helps clients solve structural impediments to growth and achieve breakthrough results with national audiences while eliminating structural waste in the process. With over 25 years of experience as a media CEO and over 35 years of experience in the media and technology industries, Mark is a nationally recognized media thought leader and innovator who has advised top chief executive officers such as Fox News Channel’s founding CEO (Roger Ailes), former General Electric CEO (Jack Welch), and a former United States President, to name a few. In 1992 Mark studied building quality into the process under then still-living legend and Quality Control Titan, Dr. W. Edwards Deming.

Our Podcast is summarized and expanded in the following points below and is meant to explore a unique end-to-end solution for a sector redefining media offensive combined with a thought leadership offensive over the national inflation/terrorism/Middle East War/Putin energy narratives. Each of the points listed below is directly energy-sector related, while simultaneously being top-of-mind for most Americans at present.

02:31 - Mark Masters highlights his radio role, critiquing "woke" humor for truth in comedy.

06:50 - Discusses media's demonization of the energy sector, emphasizing industry challenges and public opinion influence.

14:56 - Draws parallels between World War II's media influence and today, highlighting the left's opposition to cheap energy.

20:38 - NBC's role in shaping Trump's image, contributing to his 2016 success with earned media value.

23:55 - Analyzes media figures like Rush Limbaugh and Roger Ailes, discussing their void in talk radio and suggesting legal challenges against Trump as an attack on free speech.

33:05 - Examines Disney's ideological shift, urging the energy sector to counteract prevailing narratives.

46:26 - Urges midsize oil and gas CEOs to form a coalition, create a media company, invest in media influence, and propose a fund for free energy to reshape the industry's narrative.

51:18 - Proposes a coalition for a media company, advocating a strategic approach with a fund for free energy, emphasizing the energy-agriculture connection.

55:50 - Addresses energy losing the narrative, emphasizing media control and critiquing leftist ideologies.

01:00:16 - Discusses unconventional candidates, highlighting party shifts and media control.

01:02:20 - Advocates energy sector coalition, media investment, and unconventional strategies.

01:07:51 - Urges redirecting lobbying funds to create a media company, proposing initiatives for public support and positive outcomes.

