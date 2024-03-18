March 18th: Energy Realities - Resurgence of Natural Gas Plants - A Live talk

Live on X, YouTube, and LinkedIn! Irina Slav, Tammy Nemeth, David Blackmon and Stu Turley circle up on this live addition to talk about this growing trend that does not look like it will stop anytime soon. - Also March 25th, we are targeting the topic of "Energy Kilmageld." @davidblackmon6807 A great discussion today about #naturalgas , #renewableenergy , #international #energytransition and the truth about energy. We welcome everyone's comments from any point of view and have some amazing live discussions in the works. Tune in every Monday for a live discussion, and we answer all questions live.

Highlights of the Podcast

01:03 - UK heat pump makers look to the government for certainty

06:13 - Europe gets lucky with a mild, windy winter

10:06 - All sources of energy

14:45 - The Biden pause on permitting

16:20 - Rishi Sunak announces new gas power stations to ease risk of blackouts

18:41 - The government wants 30 billion for gas production

19:49- Germany outlines $17 billion plan to subsidize gas to hydrogen shift

21:38 - The status of the California's plan to build a bullet train

25:42 - India to see $67 billion investments in gas sector in 5-6 years

28:34 - Net zero climate goal

29:44 - Biden's, budget

36:07 -The big risk of choosing the wrong technology

37:15 -The problem in the northeast

David Blackmon, Principal at DB Energy Advisors, Energy Author, Contributing Author for Forbes, and Podcast Host. Contact on Twitter @EnergyAbsurdity

Irina Slav, International Author for Oil Price, Substack, and others, Writing about Energy, Mining, and Geopolitical Issues. Bulgaria Contact on Twitter @SlavEnergy

Tammy Nemeth

Energy Consulting Specialist

Stu Turley

President, and CEO, Sandstone Group, Podcast Host

