March 18th: Energy Realities - Resurgence of Natural Gas Plants - A Live talk

Live on X, YouTube, and LinkedIn! Irina Slav, Tammy Nemeth, David Blackmon and Stu Turley circle up on this live addition to talk about this growing trend that does not look like it will stop anytime soon. - Also March 25th, we are targeting the topic of "Energy Kilmageld." @davidblackmon6807 A great discussion today about #naturalgas , #renewableenergy , #international #energytransition and the truth about energy. We welcome everyone's comments from any point of view and have some amazing live discussions in the works. Tune in every Monday for a live discussion, and we answer all questions live.
Highlights of the Podcast
01:03 - UK heat pump makers look to the government for certainty
06:13 - Europe gets lucky with a mild, windy winter
10:06 - All sources of energy
14:45 - The Biden pause on permitting
16:20 - Rishi Sunak announces new gas power stations to ease risk of blackouts
18:41 - The government wants 30 billion for gas production
19:49- Germany outlines $17 billion plan to subsidize gas to hydrogen shift
21:38 - The status of the California's plan to build a bullet train
25:42 - India to see $67 billion investments in gas sector in 5-6 years
28:34 - Net zero climate goal
29:44 - Biden's, budget
36:07 -The big risk of choosing the wrong technology
37:15 -The problem in the northeast
The gang of 4 from the UK, US, Bulgaria, are ready for Monday morning. Get your coffee, or expresso, and ask us questions live on YouTube, X, or LinkedIn!
David Blackmon, Principal at DB Energy Advisors, Energy Author, Contributing Author for Forbes, and Podcast Host. Contact on Twitter @EnergyAbsurdity
Irina Slav, International Author for Oil Price, Substack, and others, Writing about Energy, Mining, and Geopolitical Issues. Bulgaria Contact on Twitter @SlavEnergy
Tammy Nemeth
Energy Consulting Specialist
Stu Turley
President, and CEO, Sandstone Group, Podcast Host
